Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

By Heart reporter

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has given fiancé Joe Swash's 'man cave' a makeover.

Stacey Solomon is well and truly living the dream, as she’s now built her very own bar.

The Loose Women star moved into her 1.2million Pickle Cottage last year and has been renovating it over the past few months.

And now Stacey has turned her attention to fiancé Joe Swash’s ‘man cave’ which includes its very own mini bar.

Stacey Solomon created a bar for Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Stacey told her 4.9 million followers that she had used an old wooden beam to upcycle it into the mini bar.

She told followers: "This is why I didn't finish the drinks area yesterday.

"It took me two hours to saw a bit of this beam off because DIY Dave (AKA my dad) won't leave his power tools here because he doesn't trust me."

The former X Factor star explained that she had started by sawing down the beam from above the fireplace in their old house to hang glasses from.

Stacey Solomon bought drinks dispensers off Amazon. Picture: Instagram

The TV favourite then explained: "So I screwed the beam inside one of the cupboards and screwed my glass holder I used to have in my old kitchen to the beam."

Mum-of-four Stacey - who shares baby Rose and Rex, two, with fiancé Joe, and Leighton, 13, and Zachary, nine from previous relationships - even bought a drinks dispenser.

She continued: "Then I bought one of these drinks off Amazon. None of us drink and I don't trust our teenagers so they're filled with cordials."

Finishing off the area, Stacey added a mini-fridge in one of the cupboards to store cold drinks and hung some glasses neatly on the wall.

She showed off the end result, adding: "Joe's Juices. I'm going to try and engrave the beam or something."

This comes after Stacey revealed she had been transforming the ‘Cluedo Room' into a room for Joe in time for his 40th birthday.

After missing his big day last year, the star is determined to make it special.

She said: "So I decided to get the units sprayed in the Cluedo room because they're beautiful units so rather jazz them up than change them and hand painting would have took me forever.

"So I got a proper spray painter @stevehope.decorating to do it and he let me get involved and really helped me learn how to use it and do it myself so that I can invest in a paint sprayer for future pickle cottage projects and I'm not exaggerating when I say it's going to change my painting life."