Stacey Solomon unveils amazing at home bar made using bargains

10 January 2022, 11:46 | Updated: 10 January 2022, 11:52

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon has given fiancé Joe Swash's 'man cave' a makeover.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stacey Solomon is well and truly living the dream, as she’s now built her very own bar.

The Loose Women star moved into her 1.2million Pickle Cottage last year and has been renovating it over the past few months.

And now Stacey has turned her attention to fiancé Joe Swash’s ‘man cave’ which includes its very own mini bar.

Stacey Solomon created a bar for Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon created a bar for Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Stacey told her 4.9 million followers that she had used an old wooden beam to upcycle it into the mini bar.

She told followers: "This is why I didn't finish the drinks area yesterday.

"It took me two hours to saw a bit of this beam off because DIY Dave (AKA my dad) won't leave his power tools here because he doesn't trust me."

The former X Factor star explained that she had started by sawing down the beam from above the fireplace in their old house to hang glasses from.

Stacey Solomon bought drinks dispensers off Amazon
Stacey Solomon bought drinks dispensers off Amazon. Picture: Instagram

The TV favourite then explained: "So I screwed the beam inside one of the cupboards and screwed my glass holder I used to have in my old kitchen to the beam."

Mum-of-four Stacey - who shares baby Rose and Rex, two, with fiancé Joe, and Leighton, 13, and Zachary, nine from previous relationships - even bought a drinks dispenser.

She continued: "Then I bought one of these drinks off Amazon. None of us drink and I don't trust our teenagers so they're filled with cordials."

Finishing off the area, Stacey added a mini-fridge in one of the cupboards to store cold drinks and hung some glasses neatly on the wall.

She showed off the end result, adding: "Joe's Juices. I'm going to try and engrave the beam or something."

This comes after Stacey revealed she had been transforming the ‘Cluedo Room' into a room for Joe in time for his 40th birthday.

After missing his big day last year, the star is determined to make it special.

She said: "So I decided to get the units sprayed in the Cluedo room because they're beautiful units so rather jazz them up than change them and hand painting would have took me forever.

"So I got a proper spray painter @stevehope.decorating to do it and he let me get involved and really helped me learn how to use it and do it myself so that I can invest in a paint sprayer for future pickle cottage projects and I'm not exaggerating when I say it's going to change my painting life."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Stay Close is streaming on Netflix now

How many episodes of Stay Close are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies

Morrisons are making some drastic changes to their own-brand milk products in store

Morrisons scrap 'use by' dates from milk and tell customers to use 'sniff test' instead

Lifestyle

Has Robobunny been rumbled?

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Robobunny after recognising voice

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from Nobody's Child
Val was played by Charlie Hardwick in Emmerdale

Who played Val Pollard in Emmerdale and what happened to her?

TV & Movies

Danny Dyer has quit EastEnders

Why has Danny Dyer quit EastEnders?

TV & Movies

Who is Mushroom?

Who is Mushroom on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Everything we know about who Traffic Cone might be...

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity identify clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Doughnuts?

Who is Doughnuts on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer UK's Poodle?

Who is Poodle on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is The Masked Singer's Bagpipes?

Who is Bagpipes on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Firework?

Who is Firework on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Lionfish?

Who is Lionfish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Who is Robobunny?

Who is Robobunny on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies