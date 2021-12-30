Stacey Solomon says she feels 'sad and guilty' as she announces heartbreaking death of dog

30 December 2021, 09:53

Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news that her dog Theo has passed away
Stacey Solomon has shared the sad news that her dog Theo has passed away. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon
Stacey Solomon's dog Theo has tragically passed away.

Stacey Solomon fans have rushed to console her after she shared the sad news that her dog Theo has died.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, issued a heartbreaking statement on Instagram, saying she is feeling 'sad and guilty' after her passing.

She called Theo the 'best friend' she could wish for, and revealed that her other dog, Peanut, is 'extremely sad' following her death.

Stacey wrote: "🐾 Sweet Dreams Theo 🐾 😞 The best friend we could have ever wished for. Our hearts are broken. Yesterday at home in our arms we had to say goodnight to our Theo. 11 wonderful years. We were so lucky to love you Fifi and we will never stop. My lap has never felt so empty 😞 I miss you so much already. My little girl.

"But oh my goodness the memories and the love you brought into our lives 😩 Thank you for everything Theo. For protecting me and the boys when we needed it most. For loving us no matter what and for holding on for so long and waiting to meet your little sister Rose.

"Rex has had the best friend in you that he could ever have wished for and the boys have had the best protector in the whole wide world. Even though Rex is only little I know him, Zachary and Leighton will never ever forget you. Peanut is missing his cuddle buddy very much so we are trying to make it up to him in our cuddles but I know it’s just not the same 😞 Too the moon and back Theo ♥️ Forever ♥️ Sleep tight my beautiful little lady. 🥀".

Stacey thanked fans for their well-wishes
Stacey thanked fans for their well-wishes. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey later shared a follow-up message on her Instagram story, writing: "I sat and read your messages. Thank you. I can't even tell you what comfort your words brought me. Knowing lots of you knew and cared about Theo through here make me feel so much less alone.

"I feel so sad and guilty for some reason I don't know why but even with all those feelings your kind messages made me smile and for that I am so so grateful. Love you all to the moon and back."

