Stacey Solomon in tears as she shows kids adorable moment she met Joe Swash

8 December 2021

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Stacey Solomon has shared a sweet video of the exact moment she met fiancé Joe Swash with her children.

After recently giving birth to her second baby with Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon has been reminiscing on the moment the pair met.

The 32-year-old won I'm A Celebrity all the way back in 2010, where she first came across Joe who was presenting Extra Camp at the time.

While Stacey was in a relationship at the time, Joe embraced her with a big hug after she came out of the Jungle.

Stacey Solomon has shared a video from the moment she met Joe Swash
Stacey Solomon has shared a video from the moment she met Joe Swash. Picture: Instagram

Sharing the moment on her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-four explained that her family had just finished watching the latest episode of I’m A Celeb on TV.

The mum-of-four wrote: "We just finished watching the castle and Leighton and Zach made me put on my jungle videos because Zachy doesn't remember it and Leighton wasn't born when I did it so they love watching it.

"Then we stumbled across this one. The first time I ever met Joe. The boys couldn't believe it was him. It feels like yesterday."

She then gave a nod to Caroline Flack, who died by suicide in 2020.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have two children together
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have two children together. Picture: Instagram

"And then seeing beautiful Caroline. Didn't realise how emotional this would make me,” Stacey added.

In another post, Stacey shared a photo from the day she won the jungle which sees her hugging her eldest son Zachary, 13, who was just two at the time.

She wrote: "No one knows that the future holds... Hold them tight. Always. Never forget," before quoting philosopher Matshona Dhliwayo: ‘Though you are as a drop in the ocean, without you, the universe would be empty.’”

Stacey was in a relationship when she first met Joe and the pair didn’t start dating until six years later in 2016.

They were spotted arm in arm at the time, before making their relationship Instagram official a few months later.

Stacey and Joe now share two children together, Rex, two, and newborn Rose, while Stacey is mum to Zachary and Leighton, nine, and Joe shares son Harry, 14, with his ex.

