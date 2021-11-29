Stacey Solomon on the surprising reason she won't have any more children

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the reason why she won't be having any more kids with fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey Solomon recently welcomed her fourth child into the world and second with fiancé Joe Swash.

But the Loose Women star has now revealed why baby Rose will be her last and she won’t be trying for anymore kids.

Speaking to the Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Stacey said: "We have to live within our means.

"We want to be the best parents we can. And when we were trying to have this baby, it wasn’t the process we thought it would be, so we were just so grateful to even get pregnant.

"I don’t want to push it any more. This is enough.”

Stacey also shares Rex, two, with Joe and is mum to Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, while she is step-mum to Joe's son Harry, 14.

The 32-year-old has also opened up about having a home birth last month, saying it was ‘incredible’.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Stacey wanted to give birth at Pickle Cottage so she could have Joe and her mum by her side.

"I knew deep down I would love to have her at home,” she told You.

“It meant I could be with Joe the whole time and my mum could be with me, too. She’s been there for every one of the boys being born.”

The star revealed right at the end of her pregnancy she was ‘feeling strange’ so drove to her local hospital.

But as soon as the midwives examined Stacey they told her to go home immediately as she was actually 8cm dilated.

"They broke my waters at home and, after around 40 minutes of crazy contractions, Rose was in our arms,” she said.

Stacey added: "I just felt on the biggest high. I haven’t always had that rush after birth – in fact, it has been the opposite.

"But I think there was something about feeling in control and being at home, and the sun shining through my bedroom window… It just felt so surreal. I couldn’t stop smiling."