Stacey Solomon shares sweet photo of sons cuddling baby Rose in bed

22 November 2021, 09:49 | Updated: 22 November 2021, 10:25

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Stacey Solomon has shared an adorable Instagram of her children cuddling up in bed together.

Stacey Solomon has melted the hearts of her fans after sharing a truly adorable photo of her four kids in bed together.

The Loose Women presenter, 32, recently gave birth to her first daughter, Rose, who she shares with partner Joe Swash.

Rose is Stacey's fourth child, and she's also mum to Zachary, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

The new picture shows all her kids are cuddling up in the bed with their two dogs, and she captioned the snap: "✨ My Whole World ✨ Hello Sunday… I think I’m just going to squeeze in there with them for the day 😂 But first I just had to stand over the top of you all like a wierdo and take a picture. 😂

"These are my favourite memories… The room in the bed is a little bit smaller these days but our hearts are a whole lot bigger 🥲 It still doesn’t feel real that you’re here Rose 🥀 Happy Sunday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it did me this morning ☺️🤍".

Stacey recently shared a series of photos of Rose, who was born in September, smiling for the first time.

She captioned the adorable pics: "Smiley Rose🌹😭 Today Rose showed us her happy face for the first time and it was everything 😭. The faces we pulled and noises we made though, she must have thought “what are these people?” No wonder she was laughing 😂

"Aw Rose that was the best 3 minutes so far 🥲 We promise to try our hardest to make you smile like this forever and ever."

