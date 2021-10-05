Stacey Solomon gives birth to baby girl at home at Pickle Cottage... on her birthday

Stacey Solomon has shared these beautiful photos of her baby daughter. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Stacey Solomon has welcomed her first daughter with fiancé Joe Swash - giving birth at home on her birthday

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her first daughter with fiancé Joe Swash by her side - after going in to labour at home on her BIRTHDAY.

The Loose Women star announced the news on Instagram, sharing an adorable photo of her little one surrounded by the loving hands of her new family.

Alongside the photo, Stacey, 31, wrote: "She’s Here! Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter…

"We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love.

"Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you..."

Stacey posted this beautiful picture of her first daughter with her family. Picture: Instagram

Stacey and Joe share son Rex, two, while Stacey is mum to Leighton, nine, and Zachary, 13, from previous relationships and Joe shares son 14-year-old Harry with his ex.

We do not know the name of their baby girl, yet.

The couple have been busy trying to decorate their stunning cottage in time for their new arrival.

She previously showed fans the inside of her new baby girl's nursery, which is complete with an incredible pink flower wall.

Sharing a string of photos on social media, Stacey showed off the new and transformed room.

Stacey Solomon has given birth to her first daughter. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the snaps, she wrote: "To my Darling daughter, I’ve loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart, and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could.

"I can not wait to bring you home here and show you everything. I can not wait to hold you, cuddle you, sing to you, feed you and put you to bed in here.

“I’m so proud of everything in here and it’s been the best feeling making it and I’ll miss being covered in pink paint 😂 We can not wait to see you little one. To the moon and stars and back again princess, we love you. 💕".

This comes after Stacey and Joe revealed she had been trying to have another baby for a while but with no luck.

Speaking to her followers back in June, Stacey started with a photo of a blue sky, writing: "Sorry I've been so quiet...

"But we have something we are excited to share with you...

"I feel so nervous for so many reasons..."

She then shared a photo of a negative pregnancy test, writing: "For a really long time we've been trying for another pickle...

"It didn't work out and this was our news quite a few times...

"We decided we were so lucky already to have our boys. It is our biggest privilege in life and we are so grateful to be parents so we stopped trying and counted ourselves so so so blessed already.."

Stacey then followed it up with a photo of her and Joe's hands entwined, writing: "For while now I've felt so yuck and even though I thought about what it felt like I didn't even want to go and check at first because well, just because, you know (I don't even like to write it).

"But yesterday we went to check what was going on... And we were so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat my tummy".

Congrats to the whole family!