Inside Stacey Solomon's extravagant baby shower as she transforms into a Disney Princess

By Alice Dear

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash celebrated at the beautiful baby shower ahead of the birth of their first daughter.

Stacey Solomon, 31, channelled her inner Disney Princess over the weekend as she celebrated at her baby shower with friends and family.

The Loose Women star and her fiancé are expecting their first baby girl in a matter of weeks, and looked more in love than ever in the stunning pictures captured from the big day.

The baby shower was an extravagant do, complete with a huge 'BABY' sign, a beautifully decorated dining table and many flower arrangements adorning the table.

Organised by Stacey's sister Jem, the special day also had a Prosecco wall, and a flower wall with a sign reading 'it's a girl!'.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash embrace as they celebrate at the baby shower. Picture: Stacey Solomon/Instagram

Stacey Solomon's sons, Leighton and Zachary, lovingly cradle their mum's baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

For the day, Stacey wore a silk pink dress with button details on the side, wearing extensions in her hair to create a Rapunzel-style plait which fell all the way down to her stomach.

Stacey also wore pink flowers in her hair and down her impressive plait, creating a real Disney Princess look.

Stacey Solomon shows off her Disney-style look for the baby shower. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Sharing some pictures from the day on her Instagram, Stacey wrote: "The 🌷 Baby Shower🌷Feeling so overwhelmed and emotional… 🥺 What a beautiful day 😭.

"My sister arranged a baby shower for me and our little girl and it was so special.

"I love you Jem Jem to the moon and back. I can’t believe she’s nearly here 🥺 So grateful for everything. And thank you Sun for shinning today."

The baby shower even had a Prosecco wall. Picture: Instagram/Stacey Solomon

Stacey and Joe announced they were expecting their second baby together back in June, and shared the gender of the baby just a month later.

The couple already have a son together, Rex, who they welcomed in May 2019.

Stacey is also the proud mum of 13-year-old Zachary, who she gave birth to when she was 17 with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox, and nine-year-old Leighton, who she shares with former fiancé Aaron Barnham.

Joe also has a son from a former relationship, 13-year-old Harry, who he shares with ex-fianceé Emma Sophocleous.