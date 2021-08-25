Stacey Solomon hints her due date is very soon as she shares adorable new bump pictures

Stacey Solomon has hinted she is due very soon. Picture: Instagram

Heavily pregnant Stacey Solomon has said she is 'finding sitting so uncomfortable' while giving a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

Stacey Solomon has hinted that her baby girl will be arriving very soon.

The Loose Women star is currently expecting her second child with fiancé Joe Swash, with the pair announcing the news back in June.

And taking to Instagram yesterday, 31-year-old Stacey has joked the baby’s head is now ‘in her vagina’.

Stacey Solomon has showed off her bump. Picture: Instagram

In a photo taken in her home, Stacey can be seen wearing a white dressing gown which is undone around her adorable bump.

She has her hand on her belly, alongside the words: "Good morning, happy Tuesday. From me and this very heavy little pickle.

"She's 100% head in my vagina and legs in my lungs at this point. But feeling her every morning is just everything."

In another post, the mum-of-three - who is also mum to sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - said she was getting more and more uncomfortable.

Stacey Solomon said she's getting 'very uncomfortable'. Picture: Instagram

Next to a video of her in the car on the way back from filming, Stacey said: “The warehouse was so far away today… I really can’t wait to get home.

“I find sitting so uncomfortable now. Which is a shame because if there’s anything I love to do it’s sit. But more my ribs just can’t take it anymore.

“And I feel like she moves lots when I’m like this and I worry she doesn’t like it.”

This comes after Stacey previously said her little one would be coming in the next few weeks.

In an Instagram Stories video she said: "I feel like I'm really just rubbish at the moment.

"I remember when I used to be really good at Instagram and I used to have really good days whereas now I feel like I'm constantly chasing my tail and trying to get my work commitments in and be with the boys as much as possible.

"And I know she's going to be here in eight or nine weeks so I just think, oh no, I've got to get so much done!

"But hopefully when she comes I'll just be able to chill and be myself."