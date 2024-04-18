Take That This Life on Tour setlist revealed
18 April 2024, 17:35
What is the setlist for Take That This Life on Tour? Here are all the answers you need.
Everybody's favourite boyband Take That are currently taking their hit songs on the road as they embark on This Life On Tour.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be delighting fans with performances of classic tunes such as Patience, Rule The World, Never Forget, Relight My Fire, Hold Up a Light, and Back For Good, as they sing across the country.
After receiving rave reviews for their initial shows, the boys will be travelling to locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London along with their very special guest and new-father Olly Murs.
What is the Take That This Life on Tour setlist? Here is everything you need to know.
Take That This Life on Tour setlist:
- Keep Your Head Up
- Windows
- Giants
- Days I Hate Myself
- Everything Changes
- Sure
- Shine
- A Million Love Songs
- I Found Heaven
- Pray
- Forever Love
- Clementine
- Speak Without Words
- Patience
- The Flood
- Get Ready For It
- March of the Hopeful
- The Champion
- This Life
- Greatest Day
- These Days
- Time and Time Again
- Relight My Fire
- One More Word
- Hold Up a Light
- Back for Good
- You and Me
- Never Forget
- Rule the World
Take That This Life on Tour dates 2024:
- April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- April 14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
- April 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
- April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin
- April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin
- April 25– The O2, London
- April 26 – The O2, London
- April 27– The O2, London
- April 30 – The O2, London
- May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
- May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
- May 12 – Co-op Live, Manchester (new date)
- May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- May 18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
- May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
- May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
- May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes
- June 1 – St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
- June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
- June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
- June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
