Take That This Life on Tour setlist revealed

18 April 2024, 17:35

Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced
Take That This Life on Tour setlist and dates announced. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Take That

By Hope Wilson

What is the setlist for Take That This Life on Tour? Here are all the answers you need.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Everybody's favourite boyband Take That are currently taking their hit songs on the road as they embark on This Life On Tour.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be delighting fans with performances of classic tunes such as Patience, Rule The World, Never Forget, Relight My Fire, Hold Up a Light, and Back For Good, as they sing across the country.

After receiving rave reviews for their initial shows, the boys will be travelling to locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London along with their very special guest and new-father Olly Murs.

What is the Take That This Life on Tour setlist? Here is everything you need to know.

Take That are on tour
Take That are on tour. Picture: Getty

Take That This Life on Tour setlist:

  • Keep Your Head Up
  • Windows
  • Giants
  • Days I Hate Myself
  • Everything Changes
  • Sure
  • Shine
  • A Million Love Songs
  • I Found Heaven
  • Pray
  • Forever Love
  • Clementine
  • Speak Without Words
  • Patience
  • The Flood
  • Get Ready For It
  • March of the Hopeful
  • The Champion
  • This Life
  • Greatest Day
  • These Days
  • Time and Time Again
  • Relight My Fire
  • One More Word
  • Hold Up a Light
  • Back for Good
  • You and Me
  • Never Forget
  • Rule the World
Take That This Life will tour across the UK
Take That This Life will tour across the UK. Picture: Getty

Take That This Life on Tour dates 2024:

  • April 13 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
  • April 14 – Utilita Arena, Sheffield
  • April 18 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • April 19 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • April 20 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
  • April 22 – 3Arena, Dublin
  • April 23 – 3Arena, Dublin
  • April 25– The O2, London
  • April 26 – The O2, London
  • April 27– The O2, London
  • April 30 – The O2, London
  • May 3 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • May 4 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • May 5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
  • May 7 – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • May 8 – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • May 10 – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • May 11 – Co-op Live, Manchester
  • May 12 – Co-op Live, Manchester (new date)
  • May 14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • May 15 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • May 17 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • May 18 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
  • May 24 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesborough
  • May 26 – The City Ground Stadium, Nottingham
  • May 28 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
  • May 30 – Milton Keynes Stadium, Milton Keynes
  • June 1 – St Mary's Stadium, Southampton
  • June 4 – Home Park Stadium, Plymouth
  • June 6 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
  • June 8 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Jack has explained what he meant by using the wind emoji in his text to Ridge

MAFS Australia's Jack reveals what the wind emoji text really meant

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Lucinda had the most amazing reaction to Timothy's admission

How MAFS Australia's Timothy told Lucinda about his criminal past

Married at First Sight

Eden and Jayden have split after meeting on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Eden breaks silence on split from Jayden and reveals what really happened

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Lucinda were at odds on last night's episode of MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy had to be separated after he 'refused' to be filmed

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden are still in a relationship after leaving MAFS Australia

Inside Jayden and Eden's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs had to return to work after his wife gave birth to their newborn baby girl

Olly Murs heartbreak as he's forced to leave newborn baby and wife for job obligation

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

MAFS Australia's Jack apparently hired a place for him and Tori to stay in during homestays week

MAFS Australia's Jack 'used Airbnb for homestays' because he was 'still living with ex-fiancée'

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have named their newborn Madison!

Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank welcome first baby and reveal special name

Eden is left hurt when Jayden reveals a shocking story from his past relationship

The real reason MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden split-up

Married at First Sight

Timothy has opened up about the Andrea dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Timothy breaks silence on Andrea dating rumours as fans hope he'll reunite with Lucinda

Married at First Sight

Tori and Lizz clashed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Tori 'forbids' Jack from being friends with client Lizz after awkward homestay visit

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Jade and Ridge met on MAFS Australia

Inside Jade and Ridge's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Here's what happened between Mitch and Ella after Married At First Sight Australia

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Inside Paul O'Grady's relationship with Andre Portasio

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband? Inside his relationship with loving husband Andre Portasio

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's dogs were his pride and joy

What happened to Paul O'Grady's beloved dogs after his death

Prince Philip reportedly saw similarities between Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson

The true story behind Prince Philip's 'brutal' nickname for Meghan Markle

News

Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs

Does Alison Hammond have dogs? Everything you need to know about the For the Love of Dogs host
Lucinda and Timothy have sent fans into a frenzy upon reuniting

MAFS Australia fans are all saying the same thing as Lucinda and Timothy reunite

Married at First Sight

Eden has revealed why she really missed the flight to the Gold Coast with Jayden

MAFS Australia's Eden says Jayden and crew knew she hadn't gone 'missing' during homestay week

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits

What are Kylie Minogue's best songs and albums?

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori have been rocked by a cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Jack accused of cheating on Tori in new infidelity scandal

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori are in a relationship

Inside Jack and Tori's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

ITV's new thriller Red Eye will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Red Eye ITV series start date, cast, trailer, episodes and plot explained

Blue Lights is returning for a second series

Blue Lights cast and filming locations revealed as season two airs

Tristan Black and Sara Mesa may be dating according to MAFS Australia fans

Are Sara and Tristan dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Richard defends his explicit comments about intimacy with Andrea

Married at First Sight