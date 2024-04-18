Take That This Life on Tour setlist revealed

By Hope Wilson

What is the setlist for Take That This Life on Tour? Here are all the answers you need.

Everybody's favourite boyband Take That are currently taking their hit songs on the road as they embark on This Life On Tour.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald will be delighting fans with performances of classic tunes such as Patience, Rule The World, Never Forget, Relight My Fire, Hold Up a Light, and Back For Good, as they sing across the country.

After receiving rave reviews for their initial shows, the boys will be travelling to locations such as Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham and London along with their very special guest and new-father Olly Murs.

What is the Take That This Life on Tour setlist? Here is everything you need to know.

Take That This Life on Tour setlist:

Keep Your Head Up

Windows

Giants

Days I Hate Myself

Everything Changes

Sure

Shine

A Million Love Songs

I Found Heaven

Pray

Forever Love

Clementine

Speak Without Words

Patience

The Flood

Get Ready For It

March of the Hopeful

The Champion

This Life

Greatest Day

These Days

Time and Time Again

Relight My Fire

One More Word

Hold Up a Light

Back for Good

You and Me

Never Forget

Rule the World

Take That This Life on Tour dates 2024: