Olly Murs shares heartbreaking update amid family feud with twin brother

Olly Murs has spoken about his 15 year feud with his brother. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

The Troublemaker singer has broken his silence regarding his tumultuous relationship with twin brother Ben.

Olly Murs, 40, has spoken out about his estrangement from his twin brother Ben, revealing that the pair haven't spoken in 15 years.

The father-of-one broke his silence over the painful family feud, opening up about the loneliness he has faced following their dramatic fallout.

Speaking to The Times, Olly revealed: "When you’ve been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness. I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives."

The singer who is currently on tour with Take That went on to confess: "I was desperate to be around people, could not sit in a room alone."

Olly Murs have opened up about his relationship with twin Ben. Picture: Getty

The trouble between the brothers began when Olly failed to attend Ben's wedding in 2009, snubbing the ceremony in order to take part in The X Factor semi final which saw him finish the competition in second place.

Since then relations between the pair have continued to be frosty, with Olly opening up about his relationship with Ben during an episode of The Voice in 2020.

The Dear Darlin' singer told his fellow judges: "I was on X Factor and I couldn’t make his wedding because I was on the show."

Olly Murs took part in The X Factor in 2009. Pictured with Joe McElderry, Stacey Solomon and Danyl Johnson. Picture: Getty

He was then asked where his brother lived, at which point he responded: "I have no idea.

"I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone’s (funeral) that we lose in the family. I don’t want that to be the case.

"I miss having my twin with me... This bond as a twin, it was something I was proud about and I still am."

Olly Murs recently welcomed a daughter with his wife Amelia Murs. Picture: Instagram/Olly Murs

Back in 2009 Ben went public with his heartbreak over Olly's decision to ditch his nuptials, telling the press:

"Our family was torn apart because of X Factor. It was clear that people like Simon Cowell were more important to him than me."

However it wasn't just Ben and Olly who were impacted by the family feud, as their mother Vickylynn Murs revealed it had torn their family apart.

The Murs matriarch previously told Sunday Times Style: "It was such a shock it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak.

"I also couldn’t work. I was on the verge of a breakdown. I’m much better now but my heart is broken.

"Ben’s broken my heart, and his dad’s, but I will not hear anything against him, I don’t think he understands what he’s done."

Olly Murs has a close relationship with his mum Vickylynn. Picture: Twitter/Olly Murs

In present day it looks like Olly is focused on his growing family, after he and his wife Amelia Murs, 31, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Maddison.

He went on to tell The Times: "My aim in life is to be a great husband and father — that’s where my future lies.

"I’d love my career to continue as it is, but when you get married and become a dad, you just want to be the best for them."