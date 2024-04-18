Olly Murs heartbreak as he's forced to leave newborn baby and wife for job obligation

18 April 2024, 11:53

Olly Murs had to return to work after his wife gave birth to their newborn baby girl
Olly Murs had to return to work after his wife gave birth to their newborn baby girl. Picture: Olly Murs / Amelia Murs - Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs said it was 'horrible' saying goodbye to wife Amelia and newborn Madison as he returned to work shortly after becoming a dad for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Olly Murs, 39, was forced to return to work shortly after his wife Amelia Tank gave birth to their first child, a baby girl called Madison.

The singer, who found fame on The X Factor back in 2009, announced the birth of the baby girl on Wednesday by sharing a picture of himself and wife Amelia walking out of the hospital with their daughter.

Shortly after, however, Olly had to leave his family in order to perform in Leeds with Take That, who he is currently touring with.

Taking to social media, the star said it was "horrible" to leave Amelia and Madison, but that "the show must go on".

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank walked out of the hospital with their new bundle of joy
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank walked out of the hospital with their new bundle of joy. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

Speaking on Instagram stories, Olly explained: "It's been an incredible few days, little Madison is here and we're just very, very over the moon and just full of love.

"I just wanted to jump on here and say that everyone who is coming to the Leeds show tonight for the Take That show, I am here, yes. I mean it was so horrible to say goodbye this morning to Madison and Amelia but the show must go on.

"I'm here tonight so I just wanted to send all my love to you guys and thank you for all your support and love. I really appreciate it. I can't believe I'm a dad!"

In this post, Olly also confirmed that he and Amelia had welcomed a baby girl, with the gender initially being a mystery to fans who took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Olly Murs says it was ‘horrible’ leaving wife Amelia and newborn daughter Madison

Olly and Amelia announced they were expecting their first baby in December 2023, months after the couple tied the knot with a festival-themed wedding.

The singer previously spoke about becoming a dad in 2018, when he admitted he had "been ready" to have a baby for a decade at that point.

Olly Murs is currently touring with Take That
Olly Murs is currently touring with Take That. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Loose Women at the time, he reflected: "I just want to meet the right person to do right, I don't want to have a sort of dysfunctional household, I don't want to it to be a mess.

"I don't want to have a baby and then for it not to work out with the partner that I'm with, I want it to be special and amazing. I want to be there and have a great family, that's what I've got at home."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Eden and Jayden have split after meeting on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Eden breaks silence on split from Jayden and reveals what really happened

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Lucinda were at odds on last night's episode of MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy had to be separated after he 'refused' to be filmed

Married at First Sight

Jayden and Eden are still in a relationship after leaving MAFS Australia

Inside Jayden and Eden's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge are one of the pairings on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Ridge and Jade still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack apparently hired a place for him and Tori to stay in during homestays week

MAFS Australia's Jack 'used Airbnb for homestays' because he was 'still living with ex-fiancée'

Married at First Sight

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank have named their newborn Madison!

Olly Murs and wife Amelia Tank welcome first baby and reveal special name

Eden is left hurt when Jayden reveals a shocking story from his past relationship

The real reason MAFS Australia's Eden and Jayden split-up

Married at First Sight

Timothy has opened up about the Andrea dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Timothy breaks silence on Andrea dating rumours as fans hope he'll reunite with Lucinda

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Tori and Lizz clashed on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Tori 'forbids' Jack from being friends with client Lizz after awkward homestay visit

Married at First Sight

Jade and Ridge met on MAFS Australia

Inside Jade and Ridge's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

Here's what happened between Mitch and Ella after Married At First Sight Australia

What happened between Mitch and Ella on MAFS Australia?

Married at First Sight

Inside Paul O'Grady's relationship with Andre Portasio

Who is Paul O'Grady's husband? Inside his relationship with loving husband Andre Portasio

Celebrities

Paul O'Grady's dogs were his pride and joy

What happened to Paul O'Grady's beloved dogs after his death

Trending on Heart

Prince Philip reportedly saw similarities between Meghan Markle and Wallis Simpson

The true story behind Prince Philip's 'brutal' nickname for Meghan Markle

News

Alison Hammond is the new host of For the Love of Dogs

Does Alison Hammond have dogs? Everything you need to know about the For the Love of Dogs host
Lucinda and Timothy have sent fans into a frenzy upon reuniting

MAFS Australia fans are all saying the same thing as Lucinda and Timothy reunite

Married at First Sight

Eden has revealed why she really missed the flight to the Gold Coast with Jayden

MAFS Australia's Eden says Jayden and crew knew she hadn't gone 'missing' during homestay week

Married at First Sight

Kylie Minogue has been the voice of some of the biggest and best pop music hits

What are Kylie Minogue's best songs and albums?

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori have been rocked by a cheating scandal

MAFS Australia's Jack accused of cheating on Tori in new infidelity scandal

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori are in a relationship

Inside Jack and Tori's relationship since MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight

ITV's new thriller Red Eye will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Red Eye ITV series start date, cast, trailer, episodes and plot explained

Blue Lights is returning for a second series

Blue Lights cast and filming locations revealed as season two airs

Tristan Black and Sara Mesa may be dating according to MAFS Australia fans

Are Sara and Tristan dating? Everything we know about the MAFS Australia pair

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Richard and Andrea caused a stir on MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia's Richard defends his explicit comments about intimacy with Andrea

Married at First Sight

We love seeing Lucinda and Timothy back together!

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy back together as they reunite for special occasion

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia star Richard has stated why he and Andrea were cut from the reunion

MAFS Australia's Richard reveals why he and Andrea were cut from reunion episode

Married at First Sight

Richard has spoken about the experiment for the first time since MAFS finished

MAFS Australia's Richard accuses Andrea of leaking private conversation about getting back together

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon has opened up about the death of her dog Theo

Stacey Solomon shares heartbreak following tragic loss of family member