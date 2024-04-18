Olly Murs heartbreak as he's forced to leave newborn baby and wife for job obligation

Olly Murs had to return to work after his wife gave birth to their newborn baby girl. Picture: Olly Murs / Amelia Murs - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Olly Murs said it was 'horrible' saying goodbye to wife Amelia and newborn Madison as he returned to work shortly after becoming a dad for the first time.

Olly Murs, 39, was forced to return to work shortly after his wife Amelia Tank gave birth to their first child, a baby girl called Madison.

The singer, who found fame on The X Factor back in 2009, announced the birth of the baby girl on Wednesday by sharing a picture of himself and wife Amelia walking out of the hospital with their daughter.

Shortly after, however, Olly had to leave his family in order to perform in Leeds with Take That, who he is currently touring with.

Taking to social media, the star said it was "horrible" to leave Amelia and Madison, but that "the show must go on".

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank walked out of the hospital with their new bundle of joy. Picture: Olly Murs / Instagram

Speaking on Instagram stories, Olly explained: "It's been an incredible few days, little Madison is here and we're just very, very over the moon and just full of love.

"I just wanted to jump on here and say that everyone who is coming to the Leeds show tonight for the Take That show, I am here, yes. I mean it was so horrible to say goodbye this morning to Madison and Amelia but the show must go on.

"I'm here tonight so I just wanted to send all my love to you guys and thank you for all your support and love. I really appreciate it. I can't believe I'm a dad!"

In this post, Olly also confirmed that he and Amelia had welcomed a baby girl, with the gender initially being a mystery to fans who took to Instagram to congratulate him.

Olly Murs says it was ‘horrible’ leaving wife Amelia and newborn daughter Madison

Olly and Amelia announced they were expecting their first baby in December 2023, months after the couple tied the knot with a festival-themed wedding.

The singer previously spoke about becoming a dad in 2018, when he admitted he had "been ready" to have a baby for a decade at that point.

Olly Murs is currently touring with Take That. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Loose Women at the time, he reflected: "I just want to meet the right person to do right, I don't want to have a sort of dysfunctional household, I don't want to it to be a mess.

"I don't want to have a baby and then for it not to work out with the partner that I'm with, I want it to be special and amazing. I want to be there and have a great family, that's what I've got at home."