Who is Olly Murs' girlfriend, Amelia Tank? Fitness fanatic's job, age and Instagram revealed

Olly's happy with girlfriend Amelia, who he's been dating since late 2019. Picture: Instagram

Bodybuilder Amelia is a pretty private person and has all of her social media accounts on a private setting.

Olly Murs is head over heels for his other half, Amelia Tank, and has gushed endlessly about the beautiful brunette all over his social media.

But what do we know about Olly's girlfriend? Here is all you need to know about Amelia Tank...

Who is Amelia Tank and how old is she?

Amelia Tank is a 27-year-old fitness fanatic who is a champion bodybuilder, and is of course dating The Voice judge, Olly Murs.

She hails from Plymouth, but now lives and works in London, which is handy for Essex boy Olly.

What's the age gap between Amelia and Olly?

Olly was born on May 14th, 1984, making him 35 years old.

Amelia is 27, which means there's an eight year age gap between the pair.

What does she do for a job?

As previously mentioned, Amelia does a lot of bodybuilding and has won a number of competitions such as the Bikini Tall and Miss Model category in the Miami Pro World Championships, followed by a win in the Bikini Babe Tall Class at the Pure Elite competition.

In 2018 she spoke out about her tough regime and how she’d turned her back on the partying lifestyle: “My social life is at an all-time low while training.

“Most nights I get into bed at 8.30pm to allow my muscles to grow and have enough energy for early starts before work.

“It has been really tough not going out with friends. Every year my family hosts an Easter party. The first comp was two weeks before but I knew I’d be surrounded by food and Prosecco.”

However, fitness is not all Amelia does, as she has a very impressive role at Lloyds Bank.

She is a Communications Manager at London's Liverpool Street office, and balances the high-flying role with her gruelling fitness routine.

The stunner has also done some fitness modelling.

What is Amelia's Instagram handle?

Amelia's Instagram account is simply, @ameliatank, but her account is set to private, and she only has 6k followers.

She seems to be a pretty private person, as all of her social accounts are on lockdown.

All that's in her bio is "PE 2018 Bikini Pro World Champion & International Model World Champion".

How did Amelia and Olly meet?

Olly and Amelia met through Instagram - the modern day love story.

A source revealed to The Sun at the time, saying that "Amelia’s Instagram feed caught his eye and they started swapping flirty messages.”

The source added that they then met up at an Essex gym in July and agreed to date from there.