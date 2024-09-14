Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How did Tasha Ghouri get famous and how tall is she? Here's everything you need to know about the TV personality including her family life.

Tasha Ghouri first shot to fame on our screens as a contestant on Love Island series eight back in 2022.

Heading to the famous ITV2 villa, the model - whose real name is Natasha - found love with fellow contestant Andrew Le Page who she is still with now.

During her time on the show, she was hugely praised for her bravery when it came to speaking up about her "super power" as she was the first contestant to be deaf on the popular reality series.

Being open and honest, she revealed she was born without hearing and it wasn't until she was five that she received her cochlear implant.

Now, a successful model, author and TV personality, here's everything you need to know about Tasha from her boyfriend, family, age and her height.

Tasha Ghouri has been a great role model too as she confidently shares her story about being born deaf. Picture: Getty

How old is Tasha Ghouri and where is she from?

Tasha turned 26 years old in 2024 after celebrating her birthday on August 11. She was born in 1998.

The model and dancer was born in Thirsk, North Yorkshire but now resides in East London.

How tall is Tasha Ghouri?

As a model, it will be no surprise to know Tasha is 5ft 7 which is around 1.7m tall.

Who is Tasha Ghouri's boyfriend Andrew Le Page?

After meeting on Love Island, Andrea and Tasha's romance has gone from strength to strength.

In 2022 they moved in together in their London flat and have even got a dog, Luna/

Prior to Andrew, Tasha admitted her "dating life was a shambles".

Tasha Ghouri met boyfriend Andrew Le Page on Love Island in 2022. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

Who are Tasha Ghouri's family?

Tasha's parents are dad Tarek and mum Nicky and she also has a brother named Alexander and a step-sister called Sienna.

A close family unit, they have all spoken about how proud they are of Tasha in the past.

Why is Tasha Ghouri famous?

Aside from Love Island, Tasha has had a full career in modelling and professional dancing.

She has worked with huge fashion brands and magazines and even appeared in a music video alongside MNEK.

Tasha also has a successful podcast, 'Superpowers with Tasha' and has put pen to paper and become an author. Her first book is called 'Hits Different' while her second, 'Your Super Power' will be released in 2025.