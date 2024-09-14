Tasha Ghouri facts: Love Island star's age, boyfriend and career revealed

14 September 2024, 18:05

Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author
Love Island's Tasha Ghouri is a successful model, dancer and author. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How did Tasha Ghouri get famous and how tall is she? Here's everything you need to know about the TV personality including her family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tasha Ghouri first shot to fame on our screens as a contestant on Love Island series eight back in 2022.

Heading to the famous ITV2 villa, the model - whose real name is Natasha - found love with fellow contestant Andrew Le Page who she is still with now.

During her time on the show, she was hugely praised for her bravery when it came to speaking up about her "super power" as she was the first contestant to be deaf on the popular reality series.

Being open and honest, she revealed she was born without hearing and it wasn't until she was five that she received her cochlear implant.

Now, a successful model, author and TV personality, here's everything you need to know about Tasha from her boyfriend, family, age and her height.

Tasha Ghouri model event
Tasha Ghouri has been a great role model too as she confidently shares her story about being born deaf. Picture: Getty

How old is Tasha Ghouri and where is she from?

Tasha turned 26 years old in 2024 after celebrating her birthday on August 11. She was born in 1998.

The model and dancer was born in Thirsk, North Yorkshire but now resides in East London.

How tall is Tasha Ghouri?

As a model, it will be no surprise to know Tasha is 5ft 7 which is around 1.7m tall.

Who is Tasha Ghouri's boyfriend Andrew Le Page?

After meeting on Love Island, Andrea and Tasha's romance has gone from strength to strength.

In 2022 they moved in together in their London flat and have even got a dog, Luna/

Prior to Andrew, Tasha admitted her "dating life was a shambles".

Tasha Ghouri met boyfriend Andrew Le Page on Love Island in 2022
Tasha Ghouri met boyfriend Andrew Le Page on Love Island in 2022. Picture: Tasha Ghouri/Instagram

Who are Tasha Ghouri's family?

Tasha's parents are dad Tarek and mum Nicky and she also has a brother named Alexander and a step-sister called Sienna.

A close family unit, they have all spoken about how proud they are of Tasha in the past.

Why is Tasha Ghouri famous?

Aside from Love Island, Tasha has had a full career in modelling and professional dancing.

She has worked with huge fashion brands and magazines and even appeared in a music video alongside MNEK.

Tasha also has a successful podcast, 'Superpowers with Tasha' and has put pen to paper and become an author. Her first book is called 'Hits Different' while her second, 'Your Super Power' will be released in 2025.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Toyah Willcox is a singing and acting star

Toyah Willcox facts: Age, husband, best songs and TV shows revealed

Paul Merson made a legacy for himself playing football for Arsenal

Paul Merson facts: Ex-footballer's age, wife, children and career explained

Shayne Ward on the red carpet in a bow tie and suit alongside Shayne taking a selfie in his car

Shayne Ward facts: X Factor winner's age, wife, children and career revealed

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare

Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators

Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

Celebrities

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, height, family, and career revealed

Celebrities

JB Gill gained fame being part of JLS

JB Gill facts: JLS singer's age, wife, children and farm revealed

Chris McCausland has worked as a comedian since 2003

Chris McCausland facts: Comedian’s age, blindness, wife, daughter and career revealed

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders

Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Celebrities

Sam Quek came third in Celebrity Masterchef

Sam Quek MBE facts: TV presenter’s age, job, twin, children and millionaire husband revealed

Celebrities

Wynne Evans is 52 years old

Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

Pete Wicks rose to fame on hit reality TV show TOWIE

Pete Wicks facts: TOWIE star's age, girlfriend, career and family life explained

Tom Fletcher in 2023

Tom Fletcher facts: McFly singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Tom Dean is going for gold at the Paris Olympics

Tom Dean facts: Olympic swimmer's age, height, girlfriend, parents and medals revealed

Alison Hammond has spoken about her boyfriend on This Morning

Alison Hammond opens up about relationship with boyfriend: ‘I've got someone special’

Celebrities

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Kate Winslet reveals why it was so important to make biopic about Lee Miller

Dev Griffin

Stacey Solomon's son Zachary turned 16 in 2024

Stacey Solomon reveals emotional reason she took son Zachary to the NTAs

Celebrities

Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay have got engaged

Gordon Ramsay sends love to daughter Holly and Adam Peaty on their engagement

Heart announces three new radio stations

Heart launches THREE new radio stations: Heart 10s, Heart Musicals and Heart Love!

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When do the clocks change in 2024? Date, time and why the clock goes back

Lifestyle

Gavin and Stacey return to our screens in December 2024

Stars to marry in Gavin and Stacey Christmas finale

TV & Movies

Inside Dave Grohl's family life with wife Jordyn Blum and their three daughters

Dave Grohl wife and daughters: Inside Foo Fighters star's family life

Celebrities

Davina McCall has spilled the beans on My Mum, Your Dad season 2

Davina McCall reveals what fans can expect from My Mum Your Dad season two

TV & Movies

The date autumn starts has been revealed

When does autumn officially start in the UK and what is the equinox?

Weather

Nick Knowles at a red carpet event wearing a black suit and white shirt

Nick Knowles facts: TV presenter's age, girlfriend, children and career explained

The Harry Potter TV series is on the lookout for child actors

How to apply for Harry Potter HBO TV series as open call auditions announced

A beloved character is returning to Gavin and Stacey

Major update on Gavin and Stacey Christmas special as iconic character returns for final episode
Joel Dommett spoke about his son on Heart Breakfast

Joel Dommett opens up about his son Wilde taking his first steps