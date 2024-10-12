Carlos Gu facts: Strictly dancer's age, dating life and incredible career revealed

12 October 2024, 17:34

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships
Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How much is Carlos Gu's net worth? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Carlos Gu is most known in the UK for his stint on Strictly Come Dancing but his incredible career started way before he hit the TV studio floor.

With an incredible dance CV behind him which includes several wins and titles, Carlos comes from an extensive background in competitions ranging from ballroom to Latin to contemporary.

Away from filming, Carlos has worked closely with Amy Dowden on their own tours, done a touch of modelling and enjoys hanging around with his close friends and family.

Here's everything you need to know about Carlos from his age, height, where he's from and whether he's dating now.

Carlos Gu wearing a one-shoulder top on the red carpet
Carlos Gu is well established in the dance world and has a healthy net worth. Picture: Getty

How old is Carlos Gu and where is he from?

An exact birthday for Carlos is unknown but it's believed he was born in 1993 meaning he turns 31 in 2024. He was born in Taiyuan, China.

Dance has taken him all over the world and he now resides in the UK while he takes part in Strictly.

How tall is Carlos Gu?

It's thought Carlos is about 5ft 8inches tall which is around 1.73 meters in height.

Carlos Gu's holding a bouquet of red roses
Carlos Gu's private life remains underwraps. Picture: Carlos Gu/Instagram

Is Carlos Gu dating?

Not much is known about Carlos's personal life as he keeps details about his dating and relationships private.

What has Carlos Gu achieved in his dancing career and what is his net worth?

Although somewhat unknown in the showbiz world before taking on the popular dance competition, Carlos has had a huge career which saw him crowned the Chinese National Champion.

With a number of trophies and titles under his belt, he's managed to rack up a staggering net worth already of around £2.7million.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Sarah Hadland is best known for her role in Miranda

Sarah Hadland facts: Actor’s age, partner, family, and TV career revealed

Celebrities

Lauren Oakley smiling on the red carpet and on the beach

Lauren Oakley facts: Strictly Come Dancing professional's age, husband and career revealed

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał are fuelling romance rumours

Are Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystał dating?

Kai Widdrington wearing a grey suit on the red carpet

Kai Widdrington facts: Strictly dancer's age, girlfriend, famous father and career revealed

Motsi Mabuse on Strictly Come Dancing and on the red carpet in a black and white dress

Motsi Mabuse facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, famous sister, husband and children

Tess Daly on the red carpet

Tess Daly facts: Strictly Come Dancing presenter's age, real name, husband and children revealed

Claudia Winkleman is one of the most successful TV presenters of 2024

Claudia Winkleman facts: Strictly presenter's age, husband, children and other TV shows revealed

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

One bride of MAFS UK has revealed too much about the rest of the series

MAFS UK bride leaves bosses 'raging' after leaking major plot spoiler

Married at First Sight

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are facing scheduling changes

Coronation Street and Emmerdale face major scheduling changes in new shake-up

Amanda Holden has raised money for Global's Make Some Noise

Watch the emotional moment Amanda Holden finishes charity cycle ride

Jowita Przystał is a Strictly Come Dancing professional

Jowita Przystał facts: Strictly star's age, boyfriend, height and dancing career revealed

Nikita Kuzmin at the Pride of Britain Awards and on TV

Nikita Kuzmin facts: Strictly dancer's age, partner, diabetes journey and career revealed

Trending on Heart

Autumn signals a time to change the clocks in the UK

When are the clocks changing in October 2024?

Lifestyle

What we know so far about the MAFS UK cheating scandal

MAFS UK cheating scandal 2024: What we know so far and who it involves

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK cast has been revealed

MAFS UK 2024 contestants revealed as series nine heats up

Married at First Sight

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Stephen and Hannah haven't had the smoothest start to their love story

MAFS UK's Hannah blames 'bad edit' as she defends 'nasty' behaviour towards husband Stephen

Married at First Sight

Busted and McFly will battle it out on tour

Busted and McFly team up to announce epic new tour: Dates, tickets and venues revealed

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

There may be a feud brewing between the MAFS UK brides

MAFS UK viewers convinced of feud between Hannah and the other brides

Married at First Sight

Miranda Hart has got married

Who is Miranda Hart's husband? Everything we know about her surprise marriage

Amanda Holden was surprised by midwife Pippa Middleton

Amanda Holden emotionally reunites with midwife who saved her life

Gary Barlow talks to Heart 90s

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man
Snoop Dogg is a global superstar

Snoop Dogg facts: Rapper's age, wife, kids, grandchildren and career revealed