Carlos Gu facts: Strictly dancer's age, dating life and incredible career revealed

Carlos Gu is a highly professional dancer who has won championships. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How much is Carlos Gu's net worth? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Carlos Gu is most known in the UK for his stint on Strictly Come Dancing but his incredible career started way before he hit the TV studio floor.

With an incredible dance CV behind him which includes several wins and titles, Carlos comes from an extensive background in competitions ranging from ballroom to Latin to contemporary.

Away from filming, Carlos has worked closely with Amy Dowden on their own tours, done a touch of modelling and enjoys hanging around with his close friends and family.

Here's everything you need to know about Carlos from his age, height, where he's from and whether he's dating now.

Carlos Gu is well established in the dance world and has a healthy net worth. Picture: Getty

How old is Carlos Gu and where is he from?

An exact birthday for Carlos is unknown but it's believed he was born in 1993 meaning he turns 31 in 2024. He was born in Taiyuan, China.

Dance has taken him all over the world and he now resides in the UK while he takes part in Strictly.

How tall is Carlos Gu?

It's thought Carlos is about 5ft 8inches tall which is around 1.73 meters in height.

Carlos Gu's private life remains underwraps. Picture: Carlos Gu/Instagram

Is Carlos Gu dating?

Not much is known about Carlos's personal life as he keeps details about his dating and relationships private.

What has Carlos Gu achieved in his dancing career and what is his net worth?

Although somewhat unknown in the showbiz world before taking on the popular dance competition, Carlos has had a huge career which saw him crowned the Chinese National Champion.

With a number of trophies and titles under his belt, he's managed to rack up a staggering net worth already of around £2.7million.