How to watch It Ends With Us and when will it be available to stream in the UK?

25 September 2024, 14:45

It Ends With Us Ryle and Lily kiss
It Ends With Us was one of the most successful movie releases of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni could be live from your living room in It Ends With Us very soon - here's how you can watch it from home.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It Ends With Us took over box offices August 2024 making an incredible $334 million worldwide - so is it available to stream and watch from home now?

Still available to enjoy at cinemas across the UK, many fans of the Colleen Hoover books featuring Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid (played by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni) are now keen to get the film live in their own living rooms.

Already available to watch from home in the US, the UK is following a slightly different airing schedule but it won't be long before we can stream and watch It Ends With Us.

So when will the hit movie be available to watch from home? And when can we stream it? Here's the latest how to watch information.

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us
Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us. Picture: Alamy

How to watch It Ends With Us in the UK

At present, the movie, despite being released in the US, is not available to watch in the UK.

However, we don't suspect it will be long, with Amazon Prime Video and iTunes already listing the romance as pre-order. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

If you're after a more physical copy, you can also pre-order It Ends With Us on DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon for £15.

We expect a UK release date soon as typically Sony Pictures movies stick to a short time frame from cinema to online release date.

Baby Spice, Emma Bunton, surprises Spice Girls superfan Blake Lively

Will It Ends With Us be available to stream in the UK?

As one of the most popular movies of 2024, it's not a surprise to hear It Ends With Us won't be available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, Now or Amazon Prime (as part of the service) for quite some time.

The movie will need to be paid for until Sony confirms a streaming release date.

However, we do know in the UK, Sky Cinema and NOW will be the first streaming platform to host the movie. A release date in the UK of early 2025 is expected.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed

My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show

Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield is taking part in a new show

Phillip Schofield returns to TV screens in Channel 5 series Cast Away

Phillip Schofield's net worth has been revealed

Phillip Schofield net worth revealed as he makes his TV return

A moon in a cloudy sky with a girl looking through a telescope

When will Earth have two moons in September and will it be visible?

Lifestyle

Vogue Williams chatted to Heart Breakfast

Vogue Williams surprised by husband Spencer Matthews live on Heart Breakfast

Coldplay band members on stage performing

Coldplay Moon Music album: Release date, track list and how it gets you presale tour tickets
Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life from ex-husband to boyfriend Michael Douglas

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

Neil Jones at the NTAs in a black suit

Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, children, career and more

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer

Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed
Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession

Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Kauren Hauer posing on the red carpet next to a photo of her in her dance costume

Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie

Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Aljaž Škorjanec on the red carpet in a suit next to him with his dancing costume on

Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more