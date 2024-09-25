How to watch It Ends With Us and when will it be available to stream in the UK?

It Ends With Us was one of the most successful movie releases of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni could be live from your living room in It Ends With Us very soon - here's how you can watch it from home.

It Ends With Us took over box offices August 2024 making an incredible $334 million worldwide - so is it available to stream and watch from home now?

Still available to enjoy at cinemas across the UK, many fans of the Colleen Hoover books featuring Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid (played by Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni) are now keen to get the film live in their own living rooms.

Already available to watch from home in the US, the UK is following a slightly different airing schedule but it won't be long before we can stream and watch It Ends With Us.

So when will the hit movie be available to watch from home? And when can we stream it? Here's the latest how to watch information.

Blake Lively stars as Lily Bloom in Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us. Picture: Alamy

How to watch It Ends With Us in the UK

At present, the movie, despite being released in the US, is not available to watch in the UK.

However, we don't suspect it will be long, with Amazon Prime Video and iTunes already listing the romance as pre-order. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

If you're after a more physical copy, you can also pre-order It Ends With Us on DVD and Blu-ray on Amazon for £15.

We expect a UK release date soon as typically Sony Pictures movies stick to a short time frame from cinema to online release date.

Will It Ends With Us be available to stream in the UK?

As one of the most popular movies of 2024, it's not a surprise to hear It Ends With Us won't be available on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney, Now or Amazon Prime (as part of the service) for quite some time.

The movie will need to be paid for until Sony confirms a streaming release date.

However, we do know in the UK, Sky Cinema and NOW will be the first streaming platform to host the movie. A release date in the UK of early 2025 is expected.