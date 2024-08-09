Why It Ends With Us was forced to change characters ages in the movie

9 August 2024, 10:11

Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us
Blake Lively has been cast as main character Lily Bloom in It Ends With Us. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Why was Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid's ages different in the movie? Author Colleen Hoover explains important change.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It Ends With Us featuring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is hitting cinemas across the country but there's one big change from book to screen that everyone is still talking about.

A hugely popular book, which has the sequel It Starts With Us, author Colleen Hoover has found herself having to defend the movie cast after readers were keen to point out the glaring error in ages.

With main characters Lily Bloom just 23 years old in the book, and Ryle Kincaid just 28, fans were confused over the castings of Blake, 35, and Justin 40.

Following a huge amount of backlash over the book to movie change, author Colleen has explained exactly what happened.

Author Colleen Hoover speaking
Colleen Hoover has defended her decision to changes the ages of her characters in the movie. Picture: Getty

Why were Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid's ages changed in the movie, It Ends With Us?

With growing concerns the cast were too old to play the main characters, author Colleen revealed in an interview with Today that she made the decision on purpose.

She explained: "Back when I wrote 'It Ends With Us,' the new adult (genre) was very popular. You were writing college-age characters. That's what I was contracted to do. I made Lily very young. I didn't now that neurosurgeons went to school for 50 years. There's not a 20-something neurosurgeon."

Admitting to her mistake, during the movie-making process Colleen made the decision to age up the characters.

Blake Lively is 12 years older than the character she is playing in It Ends With Us
Blake Lively is 12 years older than the character she is playing in It Ends With Us. Picture: Getty

Colleen added: "As I started making this movie, I'm like, we need to age them out, because I messed up. So that's my fault."

Despite the backlash, the author admitted she was still very proud of the movie and believes fans of her book will still be very happy with what they see.

“I love that there’s discourse surrounding it, I do,” she went on to add.

“I think that people are going to be very pleased. I’m very pleased.”

It Ends With Us is a romance novel about Lily who grew up witnessing her father abuse her mother. Set to take on life alone in Boston, she meets neurosurgeon Ryle who turns her life upside down.

It's not long before an love, Atlas, also re-enters her life forcing her to address her reality.

READ MORE:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Sam from Love Is Blind UK has gained a lot of attention online

Sam from Love Is Blind UK's Instagram, age, job and where he's from revealed

Which of these singletons will find their happy ever after on Love Is Blind UK?

Love Is Blind UK episodes: Full Netflix schedule and when they'll be released

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan are part of the complicated love triangle

It Ends With Us - What happens between Lily Bloom and Atlas Corrigan?

The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Benaiah is a cast member on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Benaiah: Age, job, where he's from, Instagram and name meaning explained

Nicole Stevens is a contestant on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK Nicole Stevens: Age, job, where she's from, Instagram and pervious marriage revealed

Sam and Nicole got engaged in the pods of Love Is Blind, but later called their romance off after meeting for the first time

Love Is Blind UK shock as Nicole dumps fiancé Sam hours after meeting for the first time

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the couples on Love Is Blind UK

Are Love Is Blind UK's Bobby and Jasmine still together?

Where are Sabrina and Steven now and did they stay together after Love Is Blind?

Love Is Blind UK: Are Steven and Sabrina still together?

Love Is Blind welcomes Freddie to the pods in the hope of finding his future wife in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Freddie Powell: Age, job, where he's from and family life

Love Is Blind UK is welcoming Tom Stroud to the line up for the first series in 2024

Love Is Blind UK Tom Stroud: Age, job, where he's from and relationship history

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards?

Who is Love Is Blind UK's Catherine Richards? Age, job, Instagram and life off-screen

Trending on Heart

Hot weather is set to hit the shores of the UK this weekend

Tropical Storm Debby triggers intense heatwave this weekend bringing highs of 33C

Weather

Katarina Johnson-Thompson is hoping for first place at the 2024 Olympics

Katarina Johnson-Thompson's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, personal bests and Instagram revealed
Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list
Andy MacDonald is a famous skateboarder

Andy MacDonald's age, wife, nationality, height, net worth and skateboarding career revealed
These are all the Love Is Blind couples who are still together

Love Is Blind couples still together now

Emma and Matt Willis have been married for years and share three children together

Who are Emma and Matt Willis' children? Their names and ages revealed

Josh Kerr is representing Team GB at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr's age, partner, parents, brother and fierce rivalry with Jakob Ingebrigtsen explained
Dina Ashet-Smith is hoping to win big at the 2024 Olympic Games

Dina Asher-Smith's age, height, parents, partner, net worth, Olympic medals and Instagram revealed
Sky Brown is taking part in the Paris Olympics

Sky Brown age, parents, height, medals, net worth, Instagram and skateboarding career revealed
Hot air from Northern France could be scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather maps reveal exact date 37C heatwave will bring scorching temperatures to the UK

Weather

Keely Hodgkinson is representing Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Keely Hodgkinson age, height, partner, personal best and Instagram explained

The August forecast has been revealed

UK weather: August heatwave revealed as temperatures set to reach 32C in days

Weather

Simone Biles is hoping to win gold at the 2024 Olympic Games

Simone Biles age, height, net worth, husband, Instagram and ADHD diagnosis explained

It Ends With Us is a heartbreaking story of abuse, love and life-changing choices

What happens in It Ends With Us? Plot summary and ending explained

Here's everything you need to know about Team GB's BMX cyclist Beth Shriever

Who is Beth Shriever? Age, boyfriend, BMX career and Olympic medals revealed

Kye Whyte is a BMX favourite

Kyle Whyte's age, height, girlfriend, Olympic medals and BMX career explained