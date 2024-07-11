How and where to watch the original 1996 Twister film

11 July 2024, 16:40

Twisters will be released in the UK on the 17th of July
Twisters will be released in the UK on the 17th of July. Picture: Alamy

By Tiasha Debray

With the 2024 Twisters sequel film soon to be released in the UK, viewers might want to re-live the first and original. So how and where can you watch the original 1996 Twister film?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The new Twisters film will be released in the UK on the 17th July and the excitement has been building for the action-packed environmental thriller.

Starring the likes of Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones, the cast and crew have spoken about how they experienced a real tornado during production in Oklahoma where storms were constantly happening.

Not only are fans pumped for the film but the upcoming soundtrack for the movie is expected to be a huge hit with tracks from country artists like Luke Combs and Shania Twain.

But before you head to the cinemas this summer, it’s not a bad idea to do your homework and watch the original 1996 film Twister. But where can you watch it? And do you even need to? Here’s what we know.

Twisters is the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister
Twisters is the standalone sequel to the 1996 film Twister. Picture: Alamy

The 2024 Twisters – plural – is a sequel to the 1996 film Twister – singular – but it’s completely standalone, which means there will be no connection between the two. You won’t have to watch the older film to understand the plot or characters in the upcoming movie.

Even Glen Powell revealed in an interview with Vogue that "its own standalone story in the modern day."

"We're not trying to recreate the story from the first one," Glen told the magazine, "It's a completely original story. There are no characters from the original movie back, so it's not really a continuation."

But that doesn’t mean the film isn’t worth a watch. So where can audiences in the UK watch the 1996 Twister film?

Audiences don't need to watch the 1996 film Twister to understand the 2024 film Twisters
Audiences don't need to watch the 1996 film Twister to understand the 2024 film Twisters. Picture: Alamy

Where can I watch the 1996 Twister film?

The three best places to watch the 1996 Twister film are Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

Unfortunately with all three platforms, the film is only available for rent or buy, so unless you’re willing to scavenge through some old DVD bins in your local charity shop, you’re going to have to fork out a few quid for the movie.

The price of the movie to rent seems to be a standard £3.49 across all three platforms, however, it’s £7.00 to buy on Prime Video compared to a reduced price of £4.99 on YouTube at the time of writing.

The 1996 Twister film is available on Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV
The 1996 Twister film is available on Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV. Picture: Alamy

So grab the popcorn, get the comfiest spot on the couch, and enjoy the one hour and 53 min run time.

The storyline follows university professor Dr Jo Harding and her team of students as they prepare their prototype device that gathers tornado data ahead of one of the biggest storms to hit in decades.

