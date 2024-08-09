Is It Ends With Us a true story?

9 August 2024, 11:11

It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship
It Ends With Us portrays a story of domestic abuse, love and friendship. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Author of It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover opens up about where she got her inspiration for the book from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It Ends With Us has officially dropped in cinemas across the UK with Blake Lively playing main character Lily Bloom.

As one of the biggest best-selling books of the year, it was only a matter of time before Colleen Hoover's novel hit the big screen - so is it a true story?

A plot about a young women's experience with emotional and physical domestic violence, it is certainly a topic that resonates with a lot of people, particularly with the author.

Speaking about her inspiration for It Ends With Us, Colleen reveals just how much of a true story it is.

Blake Lively's Lily Bloom shares a similar story to the author of the book
Blake Lively's Lily Bloom shares a similar story to the author of the book. Picture: Getty

Is It Ends With Us a true story?

Speaking about writing her book, Colleen revealed that while Lily, Ryle and Atlas's love triangle is a story close to her heart, it not a true story.

Speaking to Today, the author revealed the story draws similarities to her mother and biological father.

She explained: "My mother and father divorced when I was two and my earliest memory is him throwing a TV at her. We grew up in an abusive household until that point.

"She was able to get out of that relationship and from then on I remember growing up with a mother who was so strong and independent.

"I would always ask, 'how did you end up in this situation?' and I decided to write a book about it and her courage to leave my biological father."

She goes on to explain It Ends With Us is the book she wrote based on that and how she has nothing but happy memories since then.

Despite the link to her childhood, Colleen confirms she is "super excited" for her fans to see the story come to life on screen and is proud of how much the book has helped people.

Watch the trailer for It Ends With Us

What is the It Ends With Us storyline?

It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom, a woman who grew up in a household where her father abused her mother.

When her dreams come true and she finally opens her own florist in Boston, she meets charming neurosurgeon Ryle. The pair fall in love and get married, but their relationship behind closed doors is one of abuse.

When Lily runs into her first love Atlas in a restaurant, Ryle becomes more possessive and violent and Lily is left questioning what to do as she falls into the same abusive relationship as her mother.

READ MORE:

