Dr Punam Krishan facts: Doctor’s age, husband, children and TV career revealed

14 September 2024, 16:30

Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare
Dr Punam Krishan's career on TV began on Laid Bare. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @drpunamkrishan

By Tiasha Debray

Dr Punam Krishan has made a career giving out medical advice to those who need it across television, radio and print.

Dr Punam Krishan is a Scottish doctor who made a name for herself sharing medical advice on television, over radio and across national newspapers.

Dr Punam has made it her life mission to teach people about their health, both physical and mental.

Outside of media, the doctor also authored two books, How to Be a Doctor and Other Life-Saving Jobs with more to come.

Dr Punam Krishan has two children
Dr Punam Krishan has two children. Picture: Instagram: @drpunamkrishan

How old is Dr Punam Krishan?

Dr Punam was born on the 28th of May 1983 in Glasgow which means she turned 41 years old in 2024.

Dr Punam married Dr Sandesh in 2011
Dr Punam married Dr Sandesh in 2011. Picture: Instagram: @drpunamkrishan

Is Dr Punam Krishan married and does she have kids?

Yes, Dr Punam has been married to Scottish Conservative politician Dr Sandesh Gulhane since 2011.

Dr Sandesh is the Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care and has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 2021.

The pair have both enjoyed incredible success in their careers, with Dr Sandesh making history as the first Hindu and the first man of Indian ethnicity to be elected to the Scottish Parliament.

The married couple have two children, a son of 11 years old named Aarish, 11, and a daughter of four years named Ellora.

Dr Krishan frequently appears on Morning Live
Dr Krishan frequently appears on Morning Live. Picture: Instagram: @drpunamkrishan

What TV shows has Punam Krishan been on?

Dr Punam now enjoys a high-profile career with a recognisable face, but her media career only began in 2019 when she starred in BBC Scotland’s show Laid Bare.

Since 2021, Dr Punam has frequently appeared on Morning Live and in December 2021 she featured on The Weakest Link.

Most recently, Dr Punam was announced to be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2024.

What’s Punam Krishan’s Instagram?

You can find Punam on Instagram at the handle @drpunamkrishan.

