Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Where is Gorka Márquez from and how tall is he? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer including his family life.

Gorka Márquez has been one of the favourite male professionals on Strictly Come Dancing since 2016 and now, he has become more than just a dance sensation.

Engaged to girlfriend and actress Gemma Atkinson, the Latin dancer has two children, his own reality TV show and a dance tour with partner Karen Hauer.

So is Gorka married yet? How tall is he? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about him including his height and age.

Gorka Marquez is engaged to actress and model Gemma Atkinson. Picture: Getty

How old is Gorka Márquez and where is he from?

Born on September 4, 1990, Gorka celebrated his 34th birthday in 2024. This makes him five years younger than his girlfriend Gemma.

From Bilbao, Spain, Gorka has toured the world with his dancing profession but now calls Manchester home with his family.

How tall is Gorka Márquez?

One of the shorter male professionals, Gorka is 5ft 6" in height - that's around 1.67m tall.

Who is Gorka Márquez's girlfriend?

Gorka is with long-term girlfriend and fianceé Gemma who he met while on the dancing competition in 2017. After building up six months of friendship, they eventually began dating and he proposed on Valentine's Day in 2021.

At the moment, the couple have no plans to get married as they insisted they wanted to wait until their youngest child could walk down the aisle.

Gorka does wear a gold band on his wedding finger which has confused fans but this isn't a wedding ring.

Before Gemma, he was engaged to Lauren Sheridan, another professional dancer, but they split in autumn 2016.

Gorka Marquez has two children with fianceé Gemma Atkinson. Picture: Gorka Marquez/Instagram

How many children does Gorka Márquez have?

A proud father, Gorka is dad to daughter Mia and son Thiago.

He often shares happy family updates on social media including how he's teaching his children to speak Spanish.

What has Gorka Márquez achieved in his career?

Gorka didn't start dance lessons until he was 12 in his homeland of Spain but it wasn't long before he was one of the best in the country. He represented them in the World Latin Championships and WDSF World Cup.

Outside of competitions, he took a lead role in the dance hit Burn The Floor and has enjoyed participating in shows ever since. He and Karen launched Speak Easy in the West End in 2024.

Gorka also has his own reality TV show with his family, Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.