Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

21 September 2024, 17:57

Kauren Hauer posing on the red carpet next to a photo of her in her dance costume
Kauren Hauer is one of the longest-serving professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who was Karen Hauer married to? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kauren Hauer is one of the longest serving female professionals on Strictly Come Dancing which started back in 2012.

Away from the glittering lights of the TV studio, Karen has also had huge success in competitions and as a choreographer which has seen her work with the likes of Jennifer Lopez.

Relationship wise, Karen is romancing with boyfriend Simon Davidson, an ex-rugby player following her divorce with ex-husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about the professional from her age, where she's from and her full successful career details.

Karen Hauer with her four dogs in her garden
Karen Hauer has a huge love of dogs and has four of her own. Picture: Karen Hauer/Instagram

How old is Karen Hauer and where is she from?

Born on April 20th, Karen turned 42 years old in 2024.

She was born in Venezuela, but moved to New York when she was just eight years old. This where she found her love for dance and it wasn't long before she was standing out from a crowd.

How tall is Karen Hauer?

Karen is 5ft 5" tall which is 1.65m in height.

Kauren Hauer is in a relationship with Simon Davidson
Kauren Hauer is in a relationship with Simon Davidson. Picture: Getty

Who is Karen Hauer's boyfriend?

Since December 2023, Karen has been in a relationship with ex-rugby star Simon Davidson.

They officially confirmed their romance on Instagram in January 2024 where he shared a snap of the TV star and wrote: "Things can change in an instant. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen #love #2024 #live #38."

Before dating Simon, Karen was married to Jordan Wyn-Jones who she was with for less than two years. They married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 but he confirmed their relationship was over in November 2023.

At the time he said: "It's a bit of a love story, a sad story. I'm incredibly sad not to be in Karen's life, and not be on this journey with her but we're not right for each other in terms of her career. I will always admire her for her career but it took her away from me a lot."

Karen was married to fellow Strictly partner Kevin Clifton between 2015 and 2018 and was left "blindsided" by his decision to split.

Matthew Hauer was her first husband who she was with for nine years.

What has Karen Hauer achieved in her career?

Dance is everything for Karen and it shows in her huge collection of achievements. This includes World Mambo Champion in 2008 and Professional American Rhythm Rising Star Champion in 2009.

She has choreographed with some huge stars including JLo herself, and also starred in Burn The Floor.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer

Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed

Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession

Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie

Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered

Aljaž Škorjanec on the red carpet in a suit next to him with his dancing costume on

Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more

Exclusive
The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Adam and Polly had an awkward start to their marriage

MAFS UK fans say same thing as Adam and Polly's wedding leaves viewers 'annoyed'

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

Polly is taking part in MAFS UK

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, Instagram and weight loss explained

Married at First Sight

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad?

Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS fans are convinced Eve and Charlie will have a dramatic split

MAFS fans convinced Eve and Charlie will split after spotting major clue

Married at First Sight

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: Age, relationships, children and TV shows

Emma and Caspar clashed on MAFS UK

MAFS UK star Caspar labelled 'red flag' by viewers after controversial comments to wife Emma spark debate

Married at First Sight

Only one couple from My Mum, Your Dad is still going strong a year later

My Mum Your Dad 2023 couples now: Who is still together and who has split?

TV & Movies

Mel Schilling was diagnosed with colon cancer last year, and has since been documenting her journey through surgery, chemotherapy and recovery

Mel Schilling cancer journey: Inside MAFS expert's health battle

Celebrities

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for seven years

Are Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson still together?

TGI Fridays has gone into administration with all 87 UK restaurants being put up for sale

Is TGI Fridays closing? Full list of 87 restaurants up for sale as brand falls into administration

News

Tommy Fury is set to write a book about his life with Molly-Mae Hague

Tommy Fury reveals he will discuss Molly-Mae Hague split and cheating accusations in new book
Chris Martin has been the frontman of Coldplay since 1996

Chris Martin facts: Coldplay singer's age, relationships, children, career and more

Fans believe Kristina and Kieran have split

MAFS UK groom drops huge ‘clue’ he and his wife have already split months after their wedding

Married at First Sight

Coldplay In Concert

Coldplay UK tour dates 2025: Presale tickets, prices, venues and more

Nik Kershaw

Nik Kershaw recalls forgetting lyrics at Live Aid concert: "I was completely out my depth"