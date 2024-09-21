Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

Kauren Hauer is one of the longest-serving professionals on Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who was Karen Hauer married to? And where is she from? Here's everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Kauren Hauer is one of the longest serving female professionals on Strictly Come Dancing which started back in 2012.

Away from the glittering lights of the TV studio, Karen has also had huge success in competitions and as a choreographer which has seen her work with the likes of Jennifer Lopez.

Relationship wise, Karen is romancing with boyfriend Simon Davidson, an ex-rugby player following her divorce with ex-husband Jordan Wyn-Jones.

Here's everything you need to know about the professional from her age, where she's from and her full successful career details.

Karen Hauer has a huge love of dogs and has four of her own. Picture: Karen Hauer/Instagram

How old is Karen Hauer and where is she from?

Born on April 20th, Karen turned 42 years old in 2024.

She was born in Venezuela, but moved to New York when she was just eight years old. This where she found her love for dance and it wasn't long before she was standing out from a crowd.

How tall is Karen Hauer?

Karen is 5ft 5" tall which is 1.65m in height.

Kauren Hauer is in a relationship with Simon Davidson. Picture: Getty

Who is Karen Hauer's boyfriend?

Since December 2023, Karen has been in a relationship with ex-rugby star Simon Davidson.

They officially confirmed their romance on Instagram in January 2024 where he shared a snap of the TV star and wrote: "Things can change in an instant. Try to live in the moment you never know what may happen #love #2024 #live #38."

Before dating Simon, Karen was married to Jordan Wyn-Jones who she was with for less than two years. They married in an intimate ceremony in 2022 but he confirmed their relationship was over in November 2023.

At the time he said: "It's a bit of a love story, a sad story. I'm incredibly sad not to be in Karen's life, and not be on this journey with her but we're not right for each other in terms of her career. I will always admire her for her career but it took her away from me a lot."

Karen was married to fellow Strictly partner Kevin Clifton between 2015 and 2018 and was left "blindsided" by his decision to split.

Matthew Hauer was her first husband who she was with for nine years.

What has Karen Hauer achieved in her career?

Dance is everything for Karen and it shows in her huge collection of achievements. This includes World Mambo Champion in 2008 and Professional American Rhythm Rising Star Champion in 2009.

She has choreographed with some huge stars including JLo herself, and also starred in Burn The Floor.