Jamie Borthwick facts: EastEnders actor’s age, girlfriend and career revealed

Jamie Borthwick plays Jay Brown on EastEnders. Picture: Getty/ @instagram: jamie_b10

By Tiasha Debray

Jamie is best known for his role in EastEnders, and here’s what we know about his age, girlfriend and career as an actor.

Jamie Borthwick is most recognisable for his role as Jay Brown on EastEnders, a role which won him ‘Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress’ at the British Soap Awards back in 2008.

With the actor set to hit the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing later in 2024, fans can note that this isn’t his first time on the show after starring in the 2023 Christmas special.

Jamie Borthwick's star sign is a Cancer. Picture: Getty

How old is Jamie Borthwick?

Jamie’s full name is Jamie Simon Borthwick and he was born on the 23rd of June in 1994 which saw him turn 30 years old in 2024.

His birth date makes his star sign a Cancer and this sign is often attributed to qualities of compassion and high intuitiveness.

Jamie Borthwick turned 30 in 2024. Picture: Getty

Does Jamie Borthwick have a partner?

Jamie is currently rumoured to be dating his ex-EastEnders co-star Jazzy Phoenix and rumours have swirled around the pair since December 2023 after Jazzy uploaded a photo online of her laying her head on Jamie’s shoulder.

Their characters on EastEnders had a romance plot line on screen and fans are now convinced the actors have taken that into the real world too.

At the beginning of September, Jamie was tagged in a selfie uploaded by Jazzy that saw the two posing together in front of a mirror with text overlaid on the top that read "The weekly gossip = complete."

Jazzy Phoenix and Jamie Borthwick are rumoured to be dating. Picture: Instagram: @jazzy.phoenix

Neither of the two have confirmed any sort of romantic relationship, however, this isn’t the first time Jamie’s been linked to a co-star.

The actor had to publicly dismiss rumours about ex co-star Danielle Harold who played Lola Pearce-Brown, Jay Brown’s on-screen wife.

When was Jamie Borthwick in EastEnders?

Jamie has starred on EastEnders as Jay Brown since 2006 when he was only 12 years old, which means the actor has spent more than half his life on the soap.

And he has no plans to stop now, even with his about-to-be very busy schedule tearing up the dancefloor. "I'm not taking a break no," he told the tabloids. "I'm still there so I'm doing both shows but we're lucky - EastEnders is literally filmed across the road, there's not far to go and I've just budgeted that I'm going to be a bit N/A for the next however long.”

“But again, I'm used to it all really, I've been doing it a long time so it's good, it's nothing scary."

What’s Jamie Borthwick’s Instagram?

You can follow Jamie on Instagram under the handle @jamie_b10.