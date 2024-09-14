Wynne Evans facts: Opera singer's age, children, family and career revealed

14 September 2024, 10:00

Wynne Evans is 52 years old
Wynne Evans is 52 years old. Picture: Getty/Instagram: @wynneevans

By Tiasha Debray

Wynne Evans is a professionally trained opera singer and actor but what the British public knows him best for are his Gocompare.com insurance commercials as Gio Compario.

Wynne’s achievements include performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera’s 25th-anniversary production at the Royal Albert Hall and singing ‘Glory Glory Tottenham Hotspur’ at the opening of the Spurs’ new stadium.

Also, his debut album A Song in My Heart managed to reach Number 1 on the classical charts in 2011.

Wynne Evans won Celebrity Masterchef in 2023
Wynne Evans won Celebrity Masterchef in 2023. Picture: Getty

How old is Wynne Evans?

Wynne Evans was born on the 27th of January 1972. He celebrated his 52nd birthday in 2024.

His star sign is an Aquarius and people with this sign have often been known to be innovative, visionary and supposedly can be very powerful agents of change.

Wynne Evans's debut album hit number 1 on the classic charts
Wynne Evans's debut album hit number 1 on the classic charts. Picture: Getty

Does Wynne Evans have a family?

Wynne Evans married his ex-wife Tanwen in 1999 and the pair had two children, Ismay and Taliesin. Both names are Welsh with Taliesin meaning ‘radiant brow’ and Ismay meaning ‘esteemed’.

Whilst Tanwen and the children keep their lives away from the public eye, she is a trained violinist who went to the Royal College of Music.

Tanwen and Wynne met after attending the same British Youth Orchestra course, however, in 2016, the pair got divorced.

Wynne has openly talked about the severe depression he felt after his marriage fell apart, saying that part of his life was "the saddest [he'd] ever been in [his] life," in an interview with WalesOnline.

Wynne went on to admit "I would think about [suicide], I would try and action it... I couldn't see a way out; I couldn't see a way of ever being happy again."

"I was feeling suicidal, and it was terrible… I just thought, I'm either going to do something terrible or I need to go and see a proper psychiatrist."

But after taking control of his physical and mental health, Wynne has revealed he feels "alive again."

Wynne Evans has 25 years experience as a professional singer
Wynne Evans has 25 years experience as a professional singer. Picture: Getty

Does Wynne Evans still sing?

Wynne has over 25 years of experience as a professional singer and sold-out solo acapella shows in both 2022 and 2023.

Since his career has begun to veer into reality television, unfortunately, according to his website, he doesn’t have any live shows coming up.

However he used to regularly perform at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, so hopefully, when he’s tied up his commitments, he’ll make his return.

What’s Wynne Evans’ Instagram?

You can find and support Wynne on Instagram @wynneevans.

