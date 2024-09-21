Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How tall is Nadiya Bychkova and does she have any children? Here's everything you need to know including if she's still with former partner Kai Widdrington.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nadiya Bychkova has re-joined the Strictly Come Dancing professionals for another year in 2024 after originally joining in 2017.

With an incredible careering in dancing, the TV star has been a World Champion as well as European and considers herself an expert in Ballroom and Latin.

Off the dance floor, Nadiya's love life has also been big news, especially around her relationship with fellow professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Here's everything you need to know about Nadiya including her age, height, children and full dancing career breakdown.

Nadiya Bychkova is a world champion ballroom dancer from Ukraine. Picture: Getty

How old is Nadiya Bychkova and where is she from?

Born August 24, 1989, Nadiya celebrated her 35th birthday in 2024.

Originally from Ukraine, her dancing career has taken her all over the world but she currently lives in England.

How tall is Nadiya Bychkova?

With a modelling background too, it's not a surprise to hear Nadiya has a good height of 5ft 8 which is 1.72m tall.

Who is Nadiya Bychkova's boyfriend?

As of September 2024, Nadiya is single after recently splitting with her fellow strictly pro, Kai.

After dating for two years, it's thought the couple grew apart but still seem to remain on good terms.

Before Kai, Nadiya was engaged to Matija Škarabot, a Slovenian football player, but they split in January 2022 after admitting a long distance relationship wasn't working for them.

Nadiya was also married to Russian dancer Sergey Konovaltsev who she divorced in 2015.

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington were together for two years. Picture: Getty

Does Nadiya Bychkova have any children?

Nadiya is the very proud mum of daughter Mila, seven. She keeps her identity hidden but loves showing off all the fun times they have over on social media.

The professional shares Mila with her ex-fiancé Matija who she co-parents with.

What has Nadiya Bychkova achieved in her dance career?

Dancing is quite clearly a way of life for Nadiya who started her attack on the dance floor young.

She is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance and has won the Slovenian Ballroom and Latin competition multiple times.

Nadiya has also taken part in the Bosnian version of Strictly and also featured in her own West End show, Behind The Magic.