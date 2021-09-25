Who is Strictly's Kai Widdrington? The pro dancer's age, Instagram and partner revealed

Your need-to-know on Kai Widdrington. Picture: PA/BBC

Kai Widdrington is one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - find out his age, Instagram and partner.

Strictly Come Dancing is back for 2021, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the new batch of contestants have in store for us.

The contestants this series include the likes of Katie McGlynn, Greg Wise, and Robert Webb - and the series will also see the some brand-new faces joining the professional dancers.

One of these is Kai Widdrington - here's your need-to-know on him.

Kai Widdrington is a new Strictly Come Dancing pro. Picture: PA

Who is Kai Widdrington? What's his age and background?

Kai, 25, is a dancer from and choreographer.

He has been dancing since the age of nine, and became the 2010 World Junior Latin-American champion at the age of 14.

You may have seen Kai on your screen before, as he reached the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2012 when he was 16.

Kai worked as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars Ireland, finishing twice as runner-up in 2018 and 2020.

He was announced as one of four new pro dancers on Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

Speaking about his excitement to join the show, Kai said: "This is my childhood dream come true.

"Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career.

"I can't wait to step on to the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead."

Who is Kai partnered with on Strictly?

Kai is partnered with AJ Odudu.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his dance partner, Kai wrote: "Here we are !!! My new partner in crime everyone @ajodudu it’s finally out there ! Can’t wait to take to that strictly floor with you and strut our stuff 💪🏼😉".

Is Kai Widdrington on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him on Instagram @kaiwidd.