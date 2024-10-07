My Mum Your Dad's Vicky and David finally confirm they're still together

7 October 2024, 09:31

My Mum Your Dad's Vicky and David have confirmed they're still together
My Mum Your Dad's Vicky and David have confirmed they're still together. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

My Mum, Your Dad couple Vicky and David left the retreat as a couple and have now revealed to fans that they are still going strong.

My Mum, Your Dad's Vicky and David have revealed that they are still together, months after they ended filming for Davina McCall's hit dating show for single parents.

The pair didn't have an easy time in the Surrey retreat, however, after talking through their issues on the show, they left with the blessing of their children, Angharad and Tiana.

At the end of the finale, the pair were revealed to still be together on the outside world, and now they have taken to social media to share an update on their romance.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video of herself with David and his grandchildren in Bristol, jokingly commenting that "this is the reason we don't share pictures together".

Until now, Vicky and David haven't publicly confirmed that their romance is still going on, but fans are delighted to see the pair's relationship hasn't ended.

One person commented: "Aw I’m so pleased you’re still together 💖", while another wrote: "What a beautiful couple such beautiful souls so good to see you together ❤️."

Vicky and David from My Mum, Your Dad are still together after filming ended
Vicky and David from My Mum, Your Dad are still together after filming ended. Picture: ITV

Vicky, 50, is an Assistant Principle from South Wales who entered the My Mum, Your Dad house with hopes of finding a connection 10 years after divorcing her husband. Meanwhile, 53-year-old David from Bristol, was re-entering the dating world after taking a break from relationships for a few years.

While the pair weren't automatically drawn together, the pair soon realised they had a connection and continued to explore their romance in the My Mum, Your Dad house.

Prior to the final episode, Vicky raised some doubts about her relationship with David, explaining that he could be hot and cold with his feelings.

However, by the final episode, David confidently told Vicky's daughter Angharad that he would be giving his relationship with Vicky 100% on the outside world.

