My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

24 September 2024, 08:52

The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed
The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@stephmorgan_80/@vickydavies_x/@david_dee_mcleod

By Hope Wilson

Here are all the Instagram accounts for the My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad season two has brought a smile to our faces, as we watch the single parents visit the retreat for another chance at love.

After a triumphant first series, host Davina McCall has returned for second season filled with heartwarming connections, strong emotional bonds, and a stellar soundtrack.

While the show comes to an end, many of us are keen to stay up-to-date with the contestants, who will often share relationship updates on their social media pages.

Here are all the Instagram accounts for the My Mum Your Dad season two cast.

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed
The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad Instagram pages

Jenny and Malachi

Malachi wanted his mum Jenny to find love
Malachi wanted his mum Jenny to find love. Picture: ITV

Fans can follow Jenny on Instagram @jenny_francis01, where she currently boasts almost 3,000 followers and shares sweet pictures of her family and friends.

Her son Malachi also has an Instagram account, @malachi.jacobb, which has over 1,000 followers.

Danny and Ellis

Danny and Ellis are a duo on My Mum Your Dad
Danny and Ellis are a duo on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Jenny's partner Danny regularly posts on his Instagram account, @danny____wright, often sharing images of his children.

Ellis can also be found on Instagram, @ellis._.wright, where he currently has over 1,000 followers.

Vicky and Angharad

Vicky and Angharad are mother and daughter
Vicky and Angharad are mother and daughter. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad star Vicky can be found on Instagram @vickydavies_x, where she has accumulated over 4,000 followers.

Her daughter Angharad is also on Instagram, @angharaddavies_, with the TV star often posting pictures from behind-the-scenes of the show, as well as snaps from her nights out.

David and Tiana

David and Tiana are taking part in My Mum Your Dad
David and Tiana are taking part in My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Martial arts fan David can be followed on Instagram, @david_dee_mcleod, with the father posting images of his four children as well as his sporting achievements.

Viewers can follow Tiana, @tiana.mcleod._, with the 21-year-old sharing pictures of her days and nights out.

Paul and Mazey

Paul and Mazey returned for My Mum Your Dad season two
Paul and Mazey returned for My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad veteren Paul can be followed on Instagram, @paul__edwards, where he has garnered over 40,000 followers.

His daughter Mazey, who also appeared on series one alongside her dad, shares images on her account, @mazeyedwardss.

Stephanie and Mia

Stephanie and Mia are one of the mother-daughter pairings
Stephanie and Mia are one of the mother-daughter pairings. Picture: ITV

Despite entering the show late, Stephanie became a fan favourite on My Mum Your Dad, and viewers can follow her on Instagram @stephmorgan_80.

Mia, Stephanie's daughter, can also be found on Instagram, @mia.morgan_t.

Clare and Aimee

Aimee was hoping her mum would find love
Aimee was hoping her mum would find love. Picture: ITV

Mother-of-four Clare often shares images of her holidays abroad on her Instagram account, @clarelsullivan.

Her daughter Aimee currently has over 2,000 followers on her page, @aimeeesullivan.

Andy and Issy

Issy is Andy's daughter
Issy is Andy's daughter. Picture: ITV

Property investor Andy regularly shares life updates on his Instagram account, @andypearcea1, with the TV favourite currently boasting over 5,000 followers.

Issy is also on the platform, @isabellamillie2, where she shares pictures of her holidays and horses.

Christian and Lucas

Lucas is Christian's son
Lucas is Christian's son. Picture: ITV

Fans can follow Christian on his Instagram account @christianhoyle11.11, with the My Mum Your Dad star sharing holiday pictures as well as days out with his family.

His son Lucas is also on Instagram, @lucashoyle11.

Maria and Livia

Maria and Livia are part of My Mum Your Dad season two
Maria and Livia are part of My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

Maria has over 9,000 followers on her Instagram account, @lopianomaria, where she postss behind-the-scenes videos of her job as well as various modelling photoshoots.

Her daughter Livia has over 2,000 followers and can be found, @liviatorchia.

Chris and Ava

Chris and Ava are part of the My Mum Your Dad cast
Chris and Ava are part of the My Mum Your Dad cast. Picture: ITV

Chris often shares pictures of his daughter Ava's artwork on his Instagram account, @chrisleahy01.

Viewers can also follow Ava on Instagram, @ava_leahy_xx.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Holly and Alex are taking part in the 2024 series

Are MAFS UK's Alex and Holly still together?

Married at First Sight

Alex Henry is a groom on MAFS UK 2024

Who is Alex Henry from MAFS UK? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Ross and Sacha tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ross and Sacha still together?

Married at First Sight

Polly and Adam are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Polly and Adam still together?

Married at First Sight

Eve and Charlie are one of the matches on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Eve and Charlie still together?

Married at First Sight

Eve is one of the brides on Married At First Sight UK

Who is Eve from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos and Instagram explained

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Which My Mum, Your Dad couples are still together?

My Mum Your Dad couples still together: Where is the 2024 cast now?

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show

Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

Trending on Heart

Vogue Williams chatted to Heart Breakfast

Vogue Williams surprised by husband Spencer Matthews live on Heart Breakfast

Coldplay band members on stage performing

Coldplay Moon Music album: Release date, track list and how it gets you presale tour tickets
Inside Davina McCall's love life

Inside Davina McCall's love life from ex-husband to boyfriend Michael Douglas

MAFS UK season nine is currently airing

How long is MAFS UK on for? Number of episodes and end date revealed

Married at First Sight

Neil Jones at the NTAs in a black suit

Neil Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, girlfriend, children, career and more

Katya Jones is a professional dancer and choreographer

Katya Jones facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Gorka Marquez is professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

Gorka Márquez facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, partner, children and more

Diane Buswell is a professional dancer and TV star

Dianne Buswell facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career revealed
Nadiya Bychkova is best known for her role as a Strictly Com Dancing profession

Nadiya Bychkova facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, children and more

Kauren Hauer posing on the red carpet next to a photo of her in her dance costume

Karen Hauer facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, career and more

Strictly's Nancy Xu wearing a white suit next to a picture of her taking a mirror selfie

Nancy Xu facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, boyfriend, height and dance career uncovered
Aljaž Škorjanec on the red carpet in a suit next to him with his dancing costume on

Aljaž Škorjanec facts: Strictly Come Dancing star's age, wife, children and more

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

The Jonas Brothers take a trip down memory lane with Heart

Fans have been wanting to know more about Adam from MAFS UK

Who is MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale? Age, job, Instagram, tattoos and exes revealed

Married at First Sight

Viewers have been wondering when MAFS UK is on TV

When is MAFS UK on? Days, time and channel explained

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK groom Ross is hoping to find his happily ever after

Who is Ross from MAFS UK? Age, job, tattoos, daughter, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight