My Mum Your Dad cast Instagram accounts revealed

The My Mum Your Dad Instagram accounts have been revealed. Picture: Instagram/@stephmorgan_80/@vickydavies_x/@david_dee_mcleod

By Hope Wilson

Here are all the Instagram accounts for the My Mum Your Dad 2024 cast.

My Mum Your Dad season two has brought a smile to our faces, as we watch the single parents visit the retreat for another chance at love.

After a triumphant first series, host Davina McCall has returned for second season filled with heartwarming connections, strong emotional bonds, and a stellar soundtrack.

While the show comes to an end, many of us are keen to stay up-to-date with the contestants, who will often share relationship updates on their social media pages.

Here are all the Instagram accounts for the My Mum Your Dad season two cast.

The my Mum Your Dad season two cast has been revealed. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad Instagram pages

Jenny and Malachi

Malachi wanted his mum Jenny to find love. Picture: ITV

Fans can follow Jenny on Instagram @jenny_francis01, where she currently boasts almost 3,000 followers and shares sweet pictures of her family and friends.

Her son Malachi also has an Instagram account, @malachi.jacobb, which has over 1,000 followers.

Danny and Ellis

Danny and Ellis are a duo on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Jenny's partner Danny regularly posts on his Instagram account, @danny____wright, often sharing images of his children.

Ellis can also be found on Instagram, @ellis._.wright, where he currently has over 1,000 followers.

Vicky and Angharad

Vicky and Angharad are mother and daughter. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad star Vicky can be found on Instagram @vickydavies_x, where she has accumulated over 4,000 followers.

Her daughter Angharad is also on Instagram, @angharaddavies_, with the TV star often posting pictures from behind-the-scenes of the show, as well as snaps from her nights out.

David and Tiana

David and Tiana are taking part in My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Martial arts fan David can be followed on Instagram, @david_dee_mcleod, with the father posting images of his four children as well as his sporting achievements.

Viewers can follow Tiana, @tiana.mcleod._, with the 21-year-old sharing pictures of her days and nights out.

Paul and Mazey

Paul and Mazey returned for My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad veteren Paul can be followed on Instagram, @paul__edwards, where he has garnered over 40,000 followers.

His daughter Mazey, who also appeared on series one alongside her dad, shares images on her account, @mazeyedwardss.

Stephanie and Mia

Stephanie and Mia are one of the mother-daughter pairings. Picture: ITV

Despite entering the show late, Stephanie became a fan favourite on My Mum Your Dad, and viewers can follow her on Instagram @stephmorgan_80.

Mia, Stephanie's daughter, can also be found on Instagram, @mia.morgan_t.

Clare and Aimee

Aimee was hoping her mum would find love. Picture: ITV

Mother-of-four Clare often shares images of her holidays abroad on her Instagram account, @clarelsullivan.

Her daughter Aimee currently has over 2,000 followers on her page, @aimeeesullivan.

Andy and Issy

Issy is Andy's daughter. Picture: ITV

Property investor Andy regularly shares life updates on his Instagram account, @andypearcea1, with the TV favourite currently boasting over 5,000 followers.

Issy is also on the platform, @isabellamillie2, where she shares pictures of her holidays and horses.

Christian and Lucas

Lucas is Christian's son. Picture: ITV

Fans can follow Christian on his Instagram account @christianhoyle11.11, with the My Mum Your Dad star sharing holiday pictures as well as days out with his family.

His son Lucas is also on Instagram, @lucashoyle11.

Maria and Livia

Maria and Livia are part of My Mum Your Dad season two. Picture: ITV

Maria has over 9,000 followers on her Instagram account, @lopianomaria, where she postss behind-the-scenes videos of her job as well as various modelling photoshoots.

Her daughter Livia has over 2,000 followers and can be found, @liviatorchia.

Chris and Ava

Chris and Ava are part of the My Mum Your Dad cast. Picture: ITV

Chris often shares pictures of his daughter Ava's artwork on his Instagram account, @chrisleahy01.

Viewers can also follow Ava on Instagram, @ava_leahy_xx.