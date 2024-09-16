My Mum, Your Dad twist as Paul from series one returns to show following split from Natalie

My Mum, Your Dad's Paul is back for a second shot at love. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Paul from the first series of My Mum, Your Dad makes a shocking return to the countryside house after his romance with Natalie ended last year.

My Mum, Your Dad viewers are in for a shock when they reach episode four of the second series as Paul Edwards from last year returns for a second chance at love.

Paul is the last single parent to enter the house this year, and will make a great return alongside his daughter Mazey in the fourth episode of the new series, airing on Thursday, 19th September.

In the episode, the mums and dads sit down to enjoy some dinner when there is an unexpected ring at the door, which Vicky answers to find none other than My Mum, Your Dad participant Paul, 49, from series one.

Speaking to the cameras, Paul and his 22-year-old daughter Mazey explain why he is returning to the show.

Paul is back for another chance at love as he re-enters the My Mum, Your Dad house for series two. Picture: ITV

"Last year I was completely out of my comfort zone, but it was a great experience," Paul explained before adding that being back in the Surrey mansion "feels like a dream".

Paul told the cameras that he is still single, before reflecting on the end of his romance with Natalie, who he left the show with last year. He explained that it simply "didn't work out," before adding that Natalie is a "lovely person" but that they "just weren't compatible."

Paul and his daughter Mazey make a return to our screens during episode four when the house is surprised by a new single parent. Picture: ITV

After series one of My Mum, Your Dad finished airing in 2023, Natalie took to her Instagram to share the sad news that she and Paul were no longer together.

She wrote: "It has been a very bitter sweet week for me. We ended in August so I have had some time to process things before the show aired. It was weird watching it back and seeing the hope and excitement that I had definitely has brought up feelings again.

"I also have some stuff going on outside of this experience so I am not ignoring your messages I will respond I just need a few days to decompress and I will catch up with you soon."

She added: "I am gutted it didn't work out, I think it was evident to see the hope that was on my face. I am gutted but I'll never regret it."

Paul and Natalie left My Mum, Your Dad together, however, this romance was not meant to be. Picture: ITV

Paul says he is hoping to be luckier in love this time around, and hopes to be in a serious relationship by the time his 50th birthday rolls round.

On Friday night's episode, Paul shows an interest in single mum Steph, but will be pair be able to form a connection? We'll have to wait until next week to find out.