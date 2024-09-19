Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, children and Instagram revealed
19 September 2024, 17:19
Here's everything you need to know about new My Mum, Your Dad arrival Stephanie, from her age to her job and children.
Steph, 44, is the latest mum to enter the My Mum, Your Dad countryside Surrey house in a bid to form a connection and find love, and she's set to be a popular addition to this year's cast.
The business owner from London is appearing on Davina McCall's hit ITV dating show alongside her daughter Mia, who she welcomed when she was 23-years-old, who will be watching her mums dating life in the house from The Bunker.
During her first day in the My Mum, Your Dad house, Steph caught the eye of returning dad Paul (who appeared on the show last year) as well as Christian - but will either romance last?
As Steph joins the cast of My Mum, Your Dad 2024, here's everything you need to know about her from here age, to her job and how to follow her on Instagram.
Who is Steph from My Mum Your Dad and how old is she?
Stephanie Morgan, often called Steph, is one of the late arrivals appearing on series two of ITV's My Mum, Your Dad, hoping for a second chance at love.
She entered the luxury countryside mansion on the fourth day of the second series, and was later joined by series one dad Paul, who has returned to find love after his split from Natalie.
Steph is 44-years-old and has been single for five years. She is now looking for something real with longevity in the My Mum, Your Dad house.
What is Steph from My Mum Your Dad's job?
Steph from My Mum, Your Dad is the owner of her own juice cleanse company, London Juice Detox, which sells award-winning, cold-pressed juice cleanse programmes.
Being a successful businesswoman, Steph also owns a cafe and bar named after her, Stephanie’s, based in Dulwich, London.
How many children does Steph from My Mum, Your Dad have?
As far as we can tell, Steph has one child, a daughter called Mia who is appearing alongside her on My Mum, Your Dad, watching her mum's antics in the house from The Bunker with the other kids.
Steph gave birth to Mia, a 21-year-old drama student, when she was 23-years-old, and has shared how having a child at a relatively young age has changed her relationships.
"I had my daughter relatively young, having just turned 23," she said: "I find that a lot of people I meet of a similar age either have young children or want to have children and so are at very different stages in life."
Speaking about entering the My Mum, Your Dad house, she added: "[I am] definitely looking forward to engaging with other adults with similar experience and mindset."
Does Steph from My Mum Your Dad have Instagram?
Yes, Steph from My Mum, Your Dad does have Instagram and you can follow her @stephmorgan_80.
