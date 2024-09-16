My Mum Your Dad soundtrack 2024: All the songs featured on series two

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

My Mum, Your Dad series two's full soundtrack revealed, from U2 to Phil Collins and Cyndi Lauper.

My Mum, Your Dad is the hit ITV dating show for single parents, bringing viewers heartwarming moments as the mums and dads look for a second chance at love and - of course - an epic soundtrack.

Last year, the show was an instant success and even saw the matchmaking of Roger and Janey - who are still together now - but it was also the songs from the 70s and 80s that played alongside the episodes which made viewers love it even more.

Now, with series two on our screens, returning viewers will not be disappointed with the hits included in the show, from artists Aztec Camera, Whitesnake, Paul Young and Erasure.

Here we will compile a full soundtrack of My Mum, Your Dad series two:

My Mum, Your Dad is back with a handful of single parents and a great soundtrack. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 1

Somewhere In My Heart by Aztec Camera

Here I Go Again by Whitesnake

Every Time You Go Away by Paul Young

Sometimes by Erasure

Where The Streets Have No Name by U2

I Drove All Night by Cyndi Lauper

Shattered Dreams by Johnny Hates Jazz

You're The Voice by John Farnham

Flashdance...What A Feeling by Irene Cara

(Feels Like) Heaven by Fiction Factory

Chain Reaction by Diana Ross

Listen To The Music by The Doobie Brothers

Read Gone Kid by Deacon Blue

Borderline (Remix) by Madonna

You Came by Kim Wilde

Rock The Casbah by The Clash

Two Hearts by Phil Collins

You Keep Me Hanging' On (feat. Nena) by Kim Wilde

Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estafan

Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

The Whole Of The Moon by The Waterboys

Wonderful Life by BLACK

Something About You by Level 42

You're The Inspiration by Chicago

Ordinary World by Duran Duran

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 2

When Smokey Sings by ABC

Eye Of The Tiger by London Music Works

A Good Heart by Fearful Sharkey

A New Flame by Simply Red

One Way Or Another by Blondie

My One Temptation by Mica Paris

Express Yourself by Madonna

More Than This by Roxy Music

Live Together by Lisa Stansfield

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 3

The King Of Wishful Thinking by Go West

Addicted To Love by Robert Palmer

Invisible Touch by Genesis

Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang

Magic by Pilot

Boys Don't Cry by The Cure

Your Love by The Outfield

Don't Know Much by Linda Ronstadt

Hold On by Wilson Phillips

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 4

Heart by The Pet Shop Boys

Uptown Girl by Billy Joel

Good Things by Fine Young Cannibals

You Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids On The Block

Word Up by Cameo

Temptation by Heaven 17

Need You Tonight by INXS

The Power Of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood

Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 5

Our House by Madness

Always On My Mind by Pet Shop Boys

All Right Now by Free

Let's Stick Together by Bryan Ferry

Shiny Happy People by R.E.M

Friday I'm In Love by The Cure

Give It Up by KC And The Sunshine Band

Over You by Roxy Music

Kyrie by Mr. Mister

Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That by Dolly Parton

Proud Mary by Tina Turner

Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus

All I Wanna Do by Sheryl Crow

I Don't Wanna Lose You by Tina Turner

Say You, Say Me by Lionel Richie

Glory Of Love by Peter Cetera

