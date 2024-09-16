My Mum Your Dad soundtrack 2024: All the songs featured on series two

16 September 2024, 21:00

The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic
The soundtrack for My Mum, Your Dad series two is just as epic. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

My Mum, Your Dad series two's full soundtrack revealed, from U2 to Phil Collins and Cyndi Lauper.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum, Your Dad is the hit ITV dating show for single parents, bringing viewers heartwarming moments as the mums and dads look for a second chance at love and - of course - an epic soundtrack.

Last year, the show was an instant success and even saw the matchmaking of Roger and Janey - who are still together now - but it was also the songs from the 70s and 80s that played alongside the episodes which made viewers love it even more.

Now, with series two on our screens, returning viewers will not be disappointed with the hits included in the show, from artists Aztec Camera, Whitesnake, Paul Young and Erasure.

Here we will compile a full soundtrack of My Mum, Your Dad series two:

My Mum, Your Dad is back with a handful of single parents and a great soundtrack
My Mum, Your Dad is back with a handful of single parents and a great soundtrack. Picture: ITV

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 1

  • Somewhere In My Heart by Aztec Camera
  • Here I Go Again by Whitesnake
  • Every Time You Go Away by Paul Young
  • Sometimes by Erasure
  • Where The Streets Have No Name by U2
  • I Drove All Night by Cyndi Lauper
  • Shattered Dreams by Johnny Hates Jazz
  • You're The Voice by John Farnham
  • Flashdance...What A Feeling by Irene Cara
  • (Feels Like) Heaven by Fiction Factory
  • Chain Reaction by Diana Ross
  • Listen To The Music by The Doobie Brothers
  • Read Gone Kid by Deacon Blue
  • Borderline (Remix) by Madonna
  • You Came by Kim Wilde
  • Rock The Casbah by The Clash
  • Two Hearts by Phil Collins
  • You Keep Me Hanging' On (feat. Nena) by Kim Wilde
  • Get On Your Feet by Gloria Estafan
  • Edge Of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks
  • The Whole Of The Moon by The Waterboys
  • Wonderful Life by BLACK
  • Something About You by Level 42
  • You're The Inspiration by Chicago
  • Ordinary World by Duran Duran

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 2

  • When Smokey Sings by ABC
  • Eye Of The Tiger by London Music Works
  • A Good Heart by Fearful Sharkey
  • A New Flame by Simply Red
  • One Way Or Another by Blondie
  • My One Temptation by Mica Paris
  • Express Yourself by Madonna
  • More Than This by Roxy Music
  • Live Together by Lisa Stansfield

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 3

  • The King Of Wishful Thinking by Go West
  • Addicted To Love by Robert Palmer
  • Invisible Touch by Genesis
  • Get Down On It by Kool & The Gang
  • Magic by Pilot
  • Boys Don't Cry by The Cure
  • Your Love by The Outfield
  • Don't Know Much by Linda Ronstadt
  • Hold On by Wilson Phillips

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 4

  • Heart by The Pet Shop Boys
  • Uptown Girl by Billy Joel
  • Good Things by Fine Young Cannibals
  • You Got It (The Right Stuff) by New Kids On The Block
  • Word Up by Cameo
  • Temptation by Heaven 17
  • Need You Tonight by INXS
  • The Power Of Love by Frankie Goes To Hollywood
  • Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner

My Mum Your Dad soundtrack: Series 2, Episode 5

  • Our House by Madness
  • Always On My Mind by Pet Shop Boys
  • All Right Now by Free
  • Let's Stick Together by Bryan Ferry
  • Shiny Happy People by R.E.M
  • Friday I'm In Love by The Cure
  • Give It Up by KC And The Sunshine Band
  • Over You by Roxy Music
  • Kyrie by Mr. Mister
  • Why'd You Come In Here Lookin' Like That by Dolly Parton
  • Proud Mary by Tina Turner
  • Achy Breaky Heart by Billy Ray Cyrus
  • All I Wanna Do by Sheryl Crow
  • I Don't Wanna Lose You by Tina Turner
  • Say You, Say Me by Lionel Richie
  • Glory Of Love by Peter Cetera

