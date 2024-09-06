My Mum, Your Dad’s Davina McCall reveals new twist for season 2

6 September 2024, 15:04

Davina McCall has revealed a twist in the upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad
Davina McCall has revealed a twist in the upcoming season of My Mum, Your Dad. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

With My Mum, Your Dad season 2 well on its way, Davina McCall has revealed a new twist that’ll get eyebrows raising.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever since the first season of My Mum, Your Dad entertained the masses in 2023, fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting a second series.

Earlier in the year it was announced that Davina McCall would return to host the ITV reality show that follows single middle-aged mums and dads and their children, who step in to matchmake and help them find love.

Series two of the hit show will be coming back in 2024 and Davina has revealed that there will be an exciting new twist coming to My Mum, Your Dad that will give the parents a little bit of their power back.

Series two of My Mum, Your Dad will start in Autumn 2024
Series two of My Mum, Your Dad will start in Autumn 2024. Picture: ITV

Speaking in an interview, Davina raved about how excited she was for this new twist, “The new twist is quite funny because obviously they do know that their kids are watching now.”

The host explained how the surprise element of the show has been lost in season two as parents are now well aware their kids are watching – which might cause them to adjust their behaviour.

“They are a little bit self-conscious about how far they take it or what they talk about – except for one mum [who is a] potty mouth. I won’t say any more.”

Davina McCall returns to host season 2 of My Mum, Your Dad
Davina McCall returns to host season 2 of My Mum, Your Dad. Picture: Getty

ITV bosses have had to get creative and have now adjusted the rules in 'The Snug,' as Davina explained in the interview.

“There is a room called The Snug, which was there before, which is a room the parents can go to if they want some privacy... There’s a switch, which the kids don’t know about, which can turn the television feed off.”

In other words, the big twist of the second season is that the parents have taken the power back and the surprise element has now been flipped back onto the children.

With the quick flick of a switch, parents wanting to get to know one another more intimately and privately can disconnect from their kids and essentially blind them from what’s going on.

Season 2 of Your Mum, My Dad brings a new twist
Season 2 of Your Mum, My Dad brings a new twist. Picture: ITV

“So the kids are watching in the bunker going: ‘hang on a minute, hang on a minute, hang on a minute’ and they go ‘what?” because the feed disappears. But they’re not joking around, they are very invested,” Davina explains.

Later in the interview, Davina revealed a lot of energy had been put into the casting for season two, as she emphasised that the relationship between the parents and the children was just as important if not more so than between potential love interests.

“Yes, we are looking to matchmake people and help them in not feeling lonely anymore, but seeing the parents with their kids is adorable,” she said. “Watching the kids learn so much about their parents in those two weeks - it’s like a crash course. They’ve often never seen their parents be vulnerable.”

