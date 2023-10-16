My Mum Your Dad will return for second series in 2024

16 October 2023, 09:04 | Updated: 16 October 2023, 10:11

My Mum Your Dad set to return for second series following show success
My Mum Your Dad set to return for second series following show success. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

My Mum Your Dad will return next year as ITV sign up for a second series of the hit dating show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad will return for a second series after ITV viewers fell in love with Davina McCall's dating show for single parents.

This comes after the first series, which took place over two weeks, not only delivered on viewing figures but also on helped some of the mid-lifers find love.

ITV have now confirmed that the series will return next year, with applications for children to nominate their parents now open.

This comes as Paul Mortimer, ITV Director of Reality and Acquisitions, said the "positive reaction" to series one of My Mum Your Dad was "unprecedented in my experience".

Davina McCall will reportedly return to host the second series of My Mum Your Dad
Davina McCall will reportedly return to host the second series of My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

He said: "From widower Roger finding new love, to the grown-up kids cringing in the secret Bunker as their parents dusted down their dating moves, this was a fresh and welcome take on TV matchmaking.

"I'm so pleased to be able to once again open the retreat to more single parents in 2024.”

Richard Cowles, Managing Director of Lifted Entertainment, added: “The heartfelt reaction to this show was incredible and we are absolutely delighted that ITV are bringing it back for another series. There was real joy in watching the amazing relationships between the grown-up kids and their parents; they cried as their parents' vulnerabilities showed and cringed as new connections and dates played out.

"My Mum, Your Dad has heart, warmth and laughs in every show and that really resonated with viewers. With casting now open, we can't wait to find a new bunch of single parents looking for love."

Davina McCall reveals what she loves about My Mum Your Dad

After meeting at the retreat, couples Janey and Roger and Sharon and Elliott have gone on to form strong relationships.

While Sharon and Elliott are already planning on moving in together, Janey and Roger still appear smitten with one another.

Sharon and Elliott are one of the couples still going strong after meeting on My Mum Your Dad
Sharon and Elliott are one of the couples still going strong after meeting on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

It was first reported back in 2022 that ITV were looking into creating a 'Love Island spin-off' for older people looking for a second chance of love.

Davina McCall said she had pitched this idea to ITV as she spoke to Stephen Bartlett on his podcast The Diary of a CEO.

She said: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Married At First Sight reportedly had to bring in extra security

Married At First Sight bosses forced to bring in extra security due to 'chaotic' dinner parties

TV & Movies

Are Married At First Sight's Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight: Are Luke and Jay still together?

Married At First Sight Matt is set to join the experiment

Married At First Sight Matt Pilmoor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

The Crown is set to return later this year

The Crown: When is the next series, who is in the cast and when is it set? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' after physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Luke 'booted off' show over physical fight with Jordan

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

Married At First Sight's Adrienne reveals body transformation after eight-stone weight loss

MAFS contestant Adrienne is hoping she's matched with 'the one'.

Married At First Sight Adrienne Naylor: MAFS star's age, job and Instagram revealed

When is I'm A Celeb on TV?

When does I'm A Celebrity 2023 start?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

Shona revealed she had found her "happy ending" – but not with Brad.

Married At First Sight's Shona reveals she has 'found love' following split from Brad

TV & Movies

A PR expert has weighed in on Holly Willoughby's future.

Holly Willoughby's career plans 'revealed' following shock This Morning exit

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Married At First Sight's Tasha says her reaction to Erica was 'edited' following backlash

Mum-of-22 Sue shares her Christmas gift ideas with fans.

Sue Radford starts Christmas shopping spree for 22 kids and reveals list of pricey gifts

Trending on Heart

Terence and Porscha are cast members on Married At First Sight 2023

Married At First Sight: Are Terence and Porscha still together?

TV & Movies

Porscha made the explosive claims during the Reality with Will show.

Married At First Sight's Porscha says Terence cheated on her with 'multiple women'

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal

Married At First Sight's JJ and Ella 're-enter experiment as new couple' after cheating scandal
My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon reunites with cast after 'incredibly difficult time'

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Married At First Sight viewers convinced JJ and Ella get together as show teases romance

Take That announce brand new podcast This Life, available to listen to on Global Player

Take That podcast: How to listen to Gary, Mark and Howard's new podcast This Life

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Married At First Sight's Terence and Luke hit out at 'fake' Porscha after shock exit

Brad Skelly told fans he was "really trying to make it work".

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly claims he 'was never in love' with Shona Manderson

TV & Movies

MAFS bride Porscha claimed Ella 'kissed everyone' during Instagram rant.

Married At First Sight's Porscha claims Ella 'kissed everyone' in steamy spin the bottle game

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has been lying low since his affair was exposed.

Where is Phillip Schofield now? What happened to the ex-This Morning star?

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career.

Holly Willoughby net worth 2023: How much is the This Morning presenter worth?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show