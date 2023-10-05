My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott reveal they're moving in together

By Alice Dear

Sharon and Elliott met on hit ITV dating show 'My Mum Your Dad' and are now taking a huge step in their relationship.

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott have revealed to fans they are planning on moving in with one another very soon.

Sunderland-based Sharon explained that she and her 13-year-old daughter Mimi will move into Elliott's recently renovated Essex home once they find a school for her in the area.

Sharon and Elliott shared the exciting news with fans on an Instagram Live on Wednesday evening, where they opened up about their journey following the retreat.

The couple revealed that the day after they finished filming, Elliott and his son Zach came to Sunderland to visit Sharon and her daughters Tia and Mimi.

Sharon and Elliott have revealed their plans to move their families in together in Essex. Picture: ITV

Elliott said: "We were only going to stay a couple of nights and then we ended up staying three or four nights in the end!"

Sharon added: "It was nice for us to come away from that, to be ourselves and bring our families together and then grow and enjoy each other without the cameras."

They went on to explain that following those four days, Sharon and Elliott continued to see each other every weekend over the summer.

Sharon's younger daughter, Mimi, is currently looking at schools in the Essex area. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

During the summer they decided to take the massive step of moving in with one another, however, expressed that Sharon's 13-year-old daughter Mimi was their priority during this conversation as she is still at school.

Elliott said: "The plan is - and within this we both have kids - but the two eldest sort of take care of themselves, so the most important thing for both of us is Mimi. She's still at school and everything we navigate has got to be around her."

Sharon went on to explain that they had been looking at schools in the Essex area for Mimi, and that this is a process still going on.

The mum-of-two said: "Lots of people have asked if we are going to move in together and who would move where. We have spoken about this and I think it would be us moving down south. Tia lived in Essex for three years, I'm familiar with Essex and there's more opportunities for Mimi as well when she gets older."

Elliott added that he had recently renovated his Essex home which means that there is "enough space" for the "whole family".

Clearly, the couple are still very smitten, with Sharon telling fans: "We are both very lucky to have found each other."

