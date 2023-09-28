My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows

28 September 2023, 15:20

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott spend quality time with blended family as relationship grows. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Sharon and Elliott met on My Mum, Your Dad and are still going strong months later.

Davina McCall's dating show for single parents My Mum Your Dad was a huge success for two couples who are still going strong four months after filming the series.

One of these couples is Sharon and Elliott, who went from strength to strength during their time in the retreat and have continued their relationship on the outside world.

Sharon and Elliott have been updating fans of the show on their romance, and recently shared a picture of their blended family as they spent quality time together.

Earlier this week, Sharon shared a picture of herself and Elliot with his son, Zach, and her daughters, Tia and Mimi visiting Durham Cathedral together.

My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott, with their kids Zach, Mimi and Tia, pose outside Durham Castle
My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott, with their kids Zach, Mimi and Tia, pose outside Durham Castle. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

Following a flurry of kind messages of love and support for the couple, Sharon replied: "Thank you all for the amazing messages ❤️….both Elliott & Zach are just about getting to grips with our accent never mind the Geordie accent 🤣🙈."

Sharon also shared a picture of their new family together at a baby shower for contestant Monique's daughter Taiya.

One person commented on the post: "You guys look like the most perfect blended family," while another wrote: "You all look so happy! I can’t wait to see what comes in the future for you guys."

Elliott also shared pictures from the baby shower, this time captioning it with the message: "Making memories ❤️."

Sharon and Elliott took their children to Taiya's baby shower
Sharon and Elliott took their children to Taiya's baby shower. Picture: Sharon Benson/Instagram

The couple revealed they were still going strong following the finale of the series aired, sharing a sweet picture of themselves together.

During the final episode, Sharon and Elliott spoke about how their relationship would grow on the outside world, and even got the blessing of their kids Zach and Tia.

Zach told Sharon at the time: "I think you're perfect for my dad, I think there is so much potential there. I am so excited for both of you. I can truly say that I absolutely give my blessing and I am so happy for both of you."

Tia added: "You are really great for my mum, so I would love to give you my blessing."

Sharon and Elliott’s children give couple their blessing on My Mum Your Dad

Like Sharon and Elliott, Janey and Roger are also still going strong and have been keeping fans updated on their budding romance.

Sadly, Natalie and Paul revealed shortly after the finale aired that after a summer together, they had split up, but ensured people they remain friends.

