Will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Everything we know so far

26 September 2023, 10:37

Davina McCall reveals what she loves about My Mum Your Dad

By Hope Wilson

Will My Mum Your Dad be returning for another series?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad burst onto our screens earlier this month and we have loved every moment of it.

Over the course of two weeks, the public got to watch 12 single parents find love with the help of their children.

At the end of the series we saw two couples find love- Roger and Janey and Elliott and Sharon- while others left the experiment as firm friends.

After the success of this first series, will there be a second series of My Mum Your Dad? Here is everything we know so far.

The My Mum Your Dad cast
The My Mum Your Dad cast. Picture: ITV

Will there be a second seres of My Mum Your Dad?

ITV have not confirmed if there will be a second series of My Mum Your Dad.

The show became a firm favourite on our TV schedules, so hopefully it won’t be long until My Mum Your Dad returns to our screens.

The children made dating decisions for their parents on My Mum Your Dad
The children made dating decisions for their parents on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Will there be a My Mum Your Dad reunion?

ITV have not confirmed if there will be a My Mum Your Dad reunion.

Since the show ended, all of the contestants have posted their relationship status so it doesn’t look like there will be a reunion episode.

Fans are hoping for a second series of My Mum Your Dad
Fans are hoping for a second series of My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Which couples are still together from My Mum Your Dad?

Roger and Janey are still together, as well as Elliott and Sharon. Both couples have posted sweet images on Instagram confirming their relationships.

Unfortunately after the show Paul and Natalie decided to end their romantic relationship but the two remain friends.

