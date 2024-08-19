My Mum Your Dad season two first look revealed as start date announced

The first look for My Mum Your Dad season two has been released. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

The trailer and cast of My Mum, Your Dad series two have been unveiled.

The first look for My Mum, Your Dad season two has been revealed, as Davina McCall introduces us to single parents who are looking for love with the help of their kids.

After series one became a smash-hit, viewers fell in love with couples like Roger and Janey, Elliott and Sharon and Paul and Natalie, as they dipped their toes into the dating pool.

While some of the pairs are still together, the series two cast are hoping to follow in their romantic footsteps and find their perfect partner on the popular show. The reality series is set to return to our screens in September and will be available watch on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The cast and trailer have been released, which hints at loads of heartwarming moments and emotional confessions are we get ready to be obsessed with the show once again.

The My Mum, Your Dad cast have been revealed. Picture: ITV

While an exact start date hasn't been revealed, the season two contestants have been unveiled.

The cast this year includes Christian and his son Lucas, David, and his daughter Tiana, Maria and her daughter Livia, Andy and his daughter Issy, Clare and her daughter Aimee, Vicky and her daughter Angharad, Jenny and her son Malachi, Danny and his son Ellis.

Watch the My Mum, Your Dad season two trailer here:

My Mum, Your Dad Series 2 | Promo | ITV

What happens in this new series is being kept under wraps, however the trailer promises plenty of twists and turns in this game of love.

Last year saw Roger, Janey, Elliott, Martin M, Monique, Natalie, Paul, Sharon, Martin H, Tolullah, Caroline and Clayton join the experiment in an attempt to find their forever partner.

Whilst some of the couples did end up with a match, many came away with a new sense of self and excitement for the future. We can't wait to see what this next season will bring!