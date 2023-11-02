My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey

My Mum Your Dad’s Roger hints he may propose to girlfriend Janey. Picture: Instagram/@janeybombshell/ITV

By Hope Wilson

The My Mum Your Dad stars could be heading down the aisle very soon.

My Mum Your Dad star Roger has hinted that he may propose to girlfriend Janey after the pair found love on the show.

Since the programme ended the couple have been keep fans up to date with their relationship, often posting sweet pictures together. However, this is the first time Roger and Janey have discussed the possibility of marriage in public.

In an interview with Closer, Roger opened up about his relationship with Janey, saying: "I've not ruled out getting married again - never say never. I enjoy being with one person and the warmth they bring."

Janey then added: "I've never been married, and I've always said I want to. It is important to me."

Roger and Janey found love on My Mum Your Dad and their relationship has gone from strength to strength. Picture: Instagram/@janeybombshell

The couple met on the TV show My Mum Your Dad after they were nominated by their children to take part in the series. The show features a group of single parents living in a house together with the hopes of finding true love.

Whilst on the show, Roger bravely opened up about the passing of his wife Joanna. After this emotional confession viewers were quick to send their praise to the widower, applauding him for opening up about his feelings.

Watch Roger's discuss his late wife on My Mum Your Dad here:

Roger shares heartbreaking story of losing his wife on Your Mum My Dad

It wasn't long before Janey entered the experiment and pair quickly bonded.

Since then their relationship has gone from strength to strength and they are one of the couples from the show who are still together.

My Mum Your Dad stars Janey and Roger have hinted that marriage may be on the cards. Picture: Instagram/@roger.hawes01

Things may not be so sweet between fellow My Mum Your Dad couple Sharon and Elliott after the couple sparked concerns they had split.

Although the pair have not spoken about their relationship since rumours of their break up were revealed, Elliott has opened up in the past about their blended family and the bond he shares with Sharon's daughters.

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott found love on the show, but fans have speculated that they may have split. Picture: Instagram/sharonbenson_6

Fans won't have to wait long until My Mum Your Dad is back on our screens as the show was renewed for a second series.

Viewers are able to apply for next year's series now.

