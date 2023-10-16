How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024

16 October 2023, 12:01

How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024
How to apply for My Mum Your Dad 2024. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

As a second series of My Mum Your Dad is confirmed for next year, ITV have opened up the applications for 2024.

My Mum Your Dad, the dating show for single parents, was a huge hit when it aired earlier this year and saw couples like Janey and Roger as well as Sharon and Elliott find love.

Davina McCall's dating show has now been confirmed for a second series, and will return to ITV in 2024.

Alongside this announcement, the production company revealed that applications for the second series are now open and that parents and adult children can now sign up for the chance to take part.

ITV say they are looking for "dynamic parent and kid duos" for the new series which will see single parents spend two weeks looking for love in a romantic countryside retreat.

My Mum Your Dad will return for a second series next year
My Mum Your Dad will return for a second series next year. Picture: ITV

The casting call reads: "This is the only show where single parents are helped on their dating journey by their grown up kids as they watch and guide them from a surveillance room down the road.

"If you trust your kids to help you or if you are desperate to see your parent find love, we want to hear from you."

The application process also reveals that the audition and casting period is set to take place around the 16th October 2033. At the moment, there is no closing date for applications.

Sharon and Elliott’s children give couple their blessing on My Mum Your Dad

This year, the series saw a handful of single parents enter the beautiful retreat, located in the countryside, in a bid to form a connection with one of their fellow mid-lifers.

My Mum Your Dad series ones a huge success for couples Sharon and Elliott and Janey and Roger who have gone on to grow their relationships since the show ended.

While Sharon and Elliott are planning to move in together, Janey and Roger appear to be as loved-up as ever as they update fans on their romance.

You can now apply for My Mum Your Dad series two here.

