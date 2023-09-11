Inside Davina McCall's love life: Ex-husband, split and new boyfriend revealed

Inside Davina McCall's love life. Picture: Getty/ ITV/ Davina McCall - Instagram

By Alice Dear

Davina McCall has found love again with her hairdresser after splitting from her husband Matthew Robertson after 17 years.

Davina McCall, 55, is hosting ITV's latest dating show for single parents - My Mum, Your Dad - after campaigning for a more inclusive dating show.

Speaking of the show and the participants, the Big Brother host explained people in mid-life with previous relationships and kids will be looking for something different when looking for love again.

The TV star has been through a lot of this herself, having been married twice, welcoming three children and then finding love again later in life.

As Davina hosts My Mum, Your Dad, we take a look at her love life, from ex-husband of 17 years to her relationship with hairdresser Michael Douglas.

Davina McCall will host the new ITV series Your Mum, My Dad. Picture: ITV

Who is Davina McCall's ex-husband?

Davina McCall was married to TV presenter Matthew Robertson, 53, for 17 years before announcing their split in 2017.

Davina and Matthew started dating after working together and got married on 29th June 2000 in a ceremony at Eastnor Castle in Herefordshire.

They went on to welcome three children together and in April 2015 they renewed their vows.

Davina and Matthew got married in 2000 and divorced in 2017. Picture: Getty

However, the pair announced their split in 2017, with Davina saying in a statement at the time: “I am very sad to say Matthew and I have separated. Our amazing children are our number one priority.”

She later referred to the time of her split and divorce as "absolute emotional turmoil".

Davina McCall was also previously married in 1997 to Andrew Leggett, however, they split after a few months.

Davina McCall is now living with boyfriend Michael Douglas. Picture: Davina McCall/Instagram

Who is Davina McCall's boyfriend?

Davina McCall is currently in a relationship with her former hair stylist Michael Douglas.

The pair started dating in 2019, and earlier this year moved in together.

Does Davina McCall have children?

Davina McCall has three children with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

Their first child was a daughter, Tilly, who is now 21-years-old. Davina and Matthew then welcomed Holly, now 19-years-old, and their youngest, Chester, now 16-years-old.

