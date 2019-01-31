Davina McCall admits she fakes being happy because people don't want to see her struggle

Davina McCall says she finds it hard to show her struggles. Picture: Instagram

The TV presenter opened up about mental health on a recent podcast and admitted "sometimes I'm faking it".

TV presenter Davina McCall 51-years-old is known for her active and healthy lifestyle but has recently admitted it isn't all smiles for the star.

Speaking on podcast Happy Place she opened up about the fact that she often struggles and feels the need to hide it.

She said: "Sometimes I'm faking it. Sometimes I'm struggling."There’s been a few occasions where I’m struggling to see any positives in this at all.

"Happiness is marvellous. I love it when I’m happy, but I’m not always happy."

The Big Brother legend continued: "It might look like I’m always happy because I quite often just show the bits when I’m happy."

She also confessed that she believes nobody wants to know when she isn't happy so she covers it up as best she can.

She said: "I am often guilty of thinking, 'No one really wants to see me when I’m unhappy'."

It's not the first time that Davina has been candid about her emotions though as back in December 2017 after splitting from her husband Matthew Robertson she admitted to feeling lonely.

Speaking about this time in her life she said that she was suprised by the positive feedback on speaking so openly.

She said: "The times when I’ve been honest – I posted on Christmas Day about loneliness and it wasn’t that I was massively lonely, but I did think it’s a tough day – and the feedback I got from that..."It’s funny when you do put yourself out there a bit, you get good stuff back."

Davina's marriage broke down after 17-years-together and the couple share three children, Holly, Tilly and Chester.