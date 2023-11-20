My Mum Your Dad's Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have 'split'

20 November 2023, 11:52

My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together
My Mum Your Dad's Sharon and Elliott split leaving just one couple from the show still together. Picture: Instagram/@sharonbenson_6

By Hope Wilson

My Mum Your Dad favourites Sharon and Elliot appear to have broken up.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum Your Dad stars Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have reportedly 'split', leaving only one couple from the show remaining.

The pair appeared to be growing closer after the series ended, with Elliott being open about bonding with Sharon's daughters and revelling in their blended family. However it seems that the distance between the two proved too much and they have decided to call time on their partnership.

A source told the MailOnline: "Elliott and Sharon had every intention of making their relationship work, but they knew it was always going to be tough."

The source continued: "With Elliott's job, he could only really come up to see Sharon out of term time and she's had her own life-changing issues to deal with, namely her mother's passing. They split on good terms and will remain friends."

My Mum Your Dad stars Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have reportedly split
My Mum Your Dad stars Sharon Benson and Elliott Davidson have reportedly split. Picture: ITV

However hope may not be totally lost, with the source adding: "You never know what might happen in the future but they're so glad to have met each other on the show and thoroughly enjoyed their time dating. But this time, it just wasn't to be."

Elliott is based in Essex while Sharon lives in Sunderland and despite hinting they were going to move in together, it appears that for the time being they will remain friends.

Watch Sharon and Elliott hint they may move in together here:

My Mum Your Dad’s Elliott and Sharon reveal they’re moving in together

Neither Sharon nor Elliott have responded to the rumours of their split, however if it is true, this means that Janey Smith and Roger Hawes are the only pair from My Mum Your Dad that are still together.

Since filming wrapped, the couple have gone from strength to strength. Janey and Roger regularly post about each other online and have even hinted that marriage is on the cards.

Janey Smith and Roger Hawes and the only couple still together from My Mum Your Dad
Janey Smith and Roger Hawes and the only couple still together from My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

In an interview with Closer, Roger opened up about his relationship with Janey, saying: "I've not ruled out getting married again - never say never. I enjoy being with one person and the warmth they bring."

Janey then added: "I've never been married, and I've always said I want to. It is important to me."

Janey Smith and Roger Hawes have hinted that they may get married in the future
Janey Smith and Roger Hawes have hinted that they may get married in the future. Picture: Instagram/@janeybombshell

Fans of My Mum Your Dad won't have to wait long to see the show again as it has been confirmed for a second series.

Viewers who are looking for love can apply for the 2024 series now.

