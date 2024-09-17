How long is My Mum Your Dad on for and how many episode are there?

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV for two weeks, kicking off on the 16th September and finishing on 27th September. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

My Mum, Your Dad is back for the second series hosted by Davina McCall - but how long is it on for and how many episodes will there be?

My Mum, Your Dad returned to our screens on Monday, 16th September, with a handful of single parents ready for a second chance at love, and their children ready to watch their every movement from The Bunker.

After a highly popular first series, which helped Roger and Janey find love, Davina McCall's hit dating show is back for another two weeks as we watch the middle-aged singletons attempt to form a connection with another resident of the My Mum, Your Dad retreat house.

As viewers celebrate the return of the hit ITV show, here's the details on how long the show will run for, how many episodes there are and when the final episode will air.

My Mum, Your Dad is back for another two weeks of single parents dating in the stunning Surrey mansion. Picture: ITV

How long is My Mum Your Dad on for?

My Mum, Your Dad spans over two weeks, with the first episode airing on Monday, 16th September and the final airing on Friday, 27th September.

The show will be on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights on ITV1 at 9:00pm for two weeks.

How many episodes of My Mum Your Dad are there?

There are a total of 10 episodes of My Mum, Your Dad, with the final airing on Friday, 27th September.

The My Mum, Your Dad house is set in the countryside of West Sussex, Surrey. Picture: ITV

Where can I watch My Mum Your Dad?

My Mum, Your Dad will be on Monday - Friday nights on ITV1 at 9:00pm. You can also stream and catch-up with episodes on ITV Player.

The first five episodes of the second series of My Mum, Your Dad are on ITV Player for those who want to binge the first week in the house.

Who is in the cast of My Mum, Your Dad?

Here are the parents taking part in My Mum, Your Dad: