My Mum Your Dad house: Inside £8million Surrey mansion

16 September 2024, 20:30

Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house
Here's everything you need to know about the My Mum, Your Dad house. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where is the My Mum Your Dad house? Where is Davina McCall's hit dating show filmed? Here's everything you need to know from location to interior.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

My Mum, Your Dad is back for a second series with a handful of new single parents looking for a second chance at love, with Davina McCall returning to host the hit show set in the beautiful countryside house in Surrey.

Last year, during the first series of My Mum, Your Dad, viewers were blown away by the beautiful location of the show and the amazing house the parents get to live in while taking part.

Complete with tennis court, spa, hot tub and swimming pools, the Surrey mansion is the perfect place to fall in love and find a connection with a fellow resident.

But where is the My Mum, Your Dad house? When is the show filmed and what features do the single parents have? Here's everything you need to know.

The My Mum, Your Dad house is set in the countryside of West Sussex, Surrey
The My Mum, Your Dad house is set in the countryside of West Sussex, Surrey. Picture: ITV

Where is the My Mum Your Dad house?

The My Mum, Your Dad house is a beautiful building set in the countryside of West Sussex in Surrey.

The property is reportedly worth an eye-watering £8million and comes with 45 acres of land, two swimming pools, a gym, tennis courts and a sauna.

During the two weeks of filming, the single parents live in this house as they attempt to find love, and there are plenty of romantic nooks that make the perfect setting for dates.

Davina McCall previously described the location as: "The most romantic countryside location."

The Surrey property is reportedly work £8million and features two swimming pools, a sauna, tennis courts and 45 acres of land
The Surrey property is reportedly work £8million and features two swimming pools, a sauna, tennis courts and 45 acres of land. Picture: ITV

Inside the My Mum Your Dad house

The My Mum, Your House is not just a beautiful building but has also be decorated to perfection, with a clean, fresh and modern vibe running throughout the property.

The kitchen is the perfect place for the single parents to get to know one another, chatting over cups of tea or something stronger in the evening. The room is very bright, with lots of natural light which is carried through into the design with white, clean surfaces and gold finishes.

The hallway which leads to the stairs of the house is very cosy, with lots of table lamps and a beautiful cream sofa adorned with turquoise pillows.

There are plenty of bedrooms and bathrooms for the single parents, and while some may share rooms, they are large, bright and open with homey touches including knitted throws, house plants and beautiful soft furnishings.

One of the standout features of the home is the indoor swimming pool which is sure to make the parents relax, with poolside sunbeds and plenty of natural light.

There's also plenty of sweet outdoor areas, including the patio, which is full of soft and cosy seating spots for deep and m meaningful conversations.

The My Mum, Your Dad bunker is located in a farmhouse close to the main property
The My Mum, Your Dad bunker is located in a farmhouse close to the main property. Picture: ITV

Where is the My Mum Your Dad bunker?

While the single parents of My Mum, Your Dad get to know one another and go on dates, the children gather in The Bunker, a farmhouse close to the house, where they can watch their every move - that is until they flip the switch!

While The Bunker is close to the My Mum, Your Dad house, the parents and children are not allowed to see one another and will only be reunited during the final episode.

