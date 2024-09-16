Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Age, job, divorce and children explained

Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad?
Who is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad? Picture: ITV / Instagram - Vicky Davies
How old is Vicky from My Mum, Your Dad? How many children does she have? What happened with her marriage and what is she looking for on Davina McCall's hit dating show?

Vicky, 50, is an Assistant Principle from South Wales who, now her children are grown up and leaving home, is looking for love in the My Mum, Your Dad house while her daughter, Angharad, watches from a nearby bunker.

Alongside a handful of other single parents, Vicky will spend two weeks in the Surrey countryside mansion in a bid to form a connection and find love, 10 years after divorcing her husband.

The mum-of-three has been dating in this time and has even tried the apps, however, hasn't been able to find that someone special with to start the new chapter of her life.

As Vicky looks for love on My Mum, Your Dad, here's everything you need to know about the participant from age to children and former relationships.

Vicky is looking for love on My Mum, Your Dad, with help from her daughter Angharad
Vicky is looking for love on My Mum, Your Dad, with help from her daughter Angharad. Picture: ITV

How old is Vicky from My Mum Your Dad and what is her job?

Vicky, who is looking for love on My Mum, Your Dad, is 50-years-old and works as an Assistant Principle at a school in South Wales.

How many children does Vicky from My Mum, Your Dad have?

Vicky has three children, the eldest of whom (Angharad) is joining her on My Mum, Your Dad and watching what happens from The Bunker with the rest of the children.

Angharad is a 28-year-old Data Manager from South Wales. Vicky also has another daughter, 23-year-old Carys, and a son, Cat, who turned 18 this year.

Vicky has been single for 10 years since divorcing her ex-husband, but now with her kids grown up and moving out, she's looking for love
Vicky has been single for 10 years since divorcing her ex-husband, but now with her kids grown up and moving out, she's looking for love. Picture: Vicky Davies / Instagram

What happened with Vicky and her ex-husband?

Vicky was married previous and got divorced around 10 years ago, explaining that she felt a lot of guilt walking away from her marriage as it "pulled everyone apart".

She explained that because of this, she thought it would be safer to stay single. However, with her youngest child turning 18 earlier this year, Vicky has decided it is her time to find love.

"I decided to take part in the show as I thought if ITV couldn’t find me anybody, then nobody would," Vicky said: "It’s quite hard as you get older to meet somebody. You have a clearer idea of what you’re looking for and to find all of those things can be difficult."

She explained that she hasn't had luck meeting someone special and therefore has decided to put her faith in ITV to "scan the country for potential candidates".

Vicky has previously tried dating apps, however, hasn't found someone to start a new life with. She said: "I’ve tried the dating apps, I’ve met some lovely people, with no bad experiences but nothing ever really came from it. I was first single at 40, so I’ve been single for 10 years now and the dating pool from when I was 40 to now, really differs! It gets harder I think as time goes on."

Vicky's daughter Angharad will be watching her every move in the My Mum, Your Dad house
Vicky's daughter Angharad will be watching her every move in the My Mum, Your Dad house. Picture: ITV

Does Vicky from My Mum, Your Dad have Instagram?

Yes! Vicky from My Mum, Your Dad has Instagram and you can follow her here @vickydavies_x.

