Are Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad still together?

My Mum Your Dad stars Vicky and David were a couple on the show. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where are My Mum, Your Dad couple Vicky and David now and are they still together? Here's everything we know about their relationship.

My Mum Your Dad series two has been a massive hit, as Davina McCall returned to the gorgeous resort with a brand cast looking for love.

One of the couples who stole the show was Vicky, 50, and David, 53, with their steady relationship seeing fans rooting for the lovebirds.

Under the watchful eye of their children Angharad, 28, and Tiana, 21, the pair made it to the final episode, which is set to air on ITV1 on Friday the 27th of September.

However for those of us keen to know how their relationship turns out, we've found out how their partnership has blossomed since leaving the show.

Vicky and David were a couple on My Mum Your Dad. Picture: ITV

Warning: Spoilers for My Mum, Your Dad finale below.

Are Vicky and David still together?

Yes, Vicky and David from My Mum Your Dad are still together! Despite the pair having their difficulties on the show, they managed to put their issues behind them and continue their relationship on the outside world.

In the last episode of My Mum Your Dad viewers watched as the couple headed off on their final date together. They were then reunited with their children Angharad and Tiana where they gave their thoughts on their blossoming relationship.

David and Vicky gained the blessing of their kids Angharad and Tiana. Picture: ITV

Angharad raised concerns to her mum about David's apparent hot and cold vibe, telling Vicky: "There are times where you've wanted more and he hasn't it given it to you."

When Angharad called him out on his behaviour, David it made it clear his feeling for Vicky were strong, telling her daughter: "I get tingly when I'm near her, I feel like a teenager."

After deciding to give their partnership a go, it was revealed at the end of the final episode that Vicky and David were still going strong.

Tiana commented: "My dad opens up way more now with me and in relationships. I’m really proud of him."

Angharad also stated: "My mum has done so well. She overcome some challenges with David in the retreat and built a strong connection that they are continuing to grow in the outside world."

The couple were revealed to still be together following the final episode. Picture: ITV

During the last episode it was revealed that this relationship update was given two months after filming ended. This means that there has been some time between the show finishing and the series being aired.

Fans will have to wait for social media confirmation from Vicky and David to see whether their relationship is still going strong or not.