Are Jenny and Danny from My Mum Your Dad still together?

By Alice Dear

Where are My Mum, Your Dad couple Jenny and Danny now and are they still together? Here's what we know.

My Mum, Your Dad series two has been a huge hit with fans of Davina McCall's ITV dating show for single parents, looking for a second chance at love - and this year the singletons included 51-year-old Jenny from Cheshire and 49-year-old Danny from Sussex.

Jenny and Danny entered the My Mum, Your Dad countryside house on day one of the show, and remained on the series until the final episode as their connection continued to grow and they became closer.

The final five episodes of the series will air across the week of Monday 23rd September - Friday 27th September, but all episodes are now available to stream on ITV Player, which means we know if Jenny and Danny are still together...

From their final episode, to getting the blessing of their children Ellis and Malachi, here's what we know about Jenny and Danny's blossoming romance on the outside world.

Warning: Spoilers for My Mum, Your Dad finale below.

Danny and Jenny didn't immediately form a connection, but their romance has blossomed in the My Mum, Your Dad house. Picture: ITV

Are Jenny and Danny still together?

Yes! Jenny and Danny are still together after meeting on My Mum, Your Dad, reaching the final episode and getting the blessing of their children, Ellis and Malachi.

In the final episode of series two of My Mum, Your Dad, Jenny and Danny go on their final date before being reunited with their children for the first time in two weeks, where they receive the final verdict on their relationship.

For Danny and Jenny, while both Ellis and Malachi had some worries about the distance from Cheshire to Sussex, they ultimately gave them their blessing.

The final episode of My Mum, Your Dad revealed that Danny and Jenny are still together. Picture: ITV

At the end of the episode, the show revisited the cast members two months after the final day of filming, and Danny and Jenny were very much still together.

Jenny could be seen on the back of Danny's motorcycle before they reunited with their sons for a family meal. As they reminisced about their time on their show, Danny and Jenny could be seen kissing and hugging, clearly still very loved-up.

Ellis commented: "My dad has definitely found his person as I'm not getting pestered as much anymore. I'm so happy for him," while Malachi added: "My mum came into their journey with no expectations. The retreat is proof that good things can happen to good people."

We'll most likely have to wait until the final episode airs on ITV on Friday, 27th September, to see social media confirmation from the couple that they're still very much together, and hear about how their relationship has blossomed on the outside world.