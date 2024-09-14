Montell Douglas aka Fire facts: Gladiator star's age, height, partner and Olympics career revealed

14 September 2024, 16:00

Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators
Montell Douglas joined the reboot of Gladiators. Picture: Getty/ @instagram: @montytrackstar

By Tiasha Debray

Gladiator Fire has inspired thousands of people with her athleticism. Here's everything you need to know including her age, height, relationship status and time in the Olympics.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Montell Douglas aka Gladiator Fire has spoken out in the past about her hopes to inspire the younger generation of women to not fear a career in athletics and to be proud of building a healthy, muscular physique.

After growing up watching the original Gladiators on television, Montell was inspired to join her local football team which ignited her passion for sports and revealed her talent for running.

Montell Douglas turned 38 in 2024
Montell Douglas turned 38 in 2024. Picture: Instagram: @montytrackstar

How old is Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator?

Montell Douglas was born on the 24th of January in 1986, which means she turned 38 in 2024.

Montell Douglas was born in Lewisham, London
Montell Douglas was born in Lewisham, London. Picture: Instagram: @montytrackstar

How tall is Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator?

Montell Douglas stands at 1.75 metres tall or 5 foot 9 inches which is above average, according to Statista, which surveyed the mean height of women as of 2021 was 1.62 metres or 5 foot 3 inches.

Where is Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator from?

Montell was born in Lewisham, London, England but raised by Jamaican parents.

Montell Douglas doesn't appear to be in a relationship
Montell Douglas doesn't appear to be in a relationship. Picture: Instagram: @montytrackstar

Is Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator married?

Montell seems to keep her private life private and she hasn’t posted about having a significant other on her Instagram anywhere, despite posting about her family numerous times.

So at the time of writing, signs point to the Gladiator being single.

Montell Douglas has represented Team GB in both track and bobsleighing over the years
Montell Douglas has represented Team GB in both track and bobsleighing over the years. Picture: Getty

Was Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator in the Olympics?

Before joining Gladiator, Montell was a former record holder for the 100 metres sprint smashing it in just 11.05 seconds.

Montell attended the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics representing Great Britain in track and then again in 2016 representing the nation on the two-woman bobsleigh team.

In 2022, the Gladiator found herself at the 2022 Winter Olympics once again hosted by Beijing to compete with the bobsleigh team and made history as one of only two athletes who found themselves competing in both the Beijing Games.

What’s Montell Douglas aka Fire from Gladiator’s Instagram?

You can find Montell on Instagram under the handle @montytrackstar

