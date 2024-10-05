Shirley Ballas facts: Strictly Come Dancing judge's age, boyfriend, children and dance career revealed

5 October 2024, 17:55

Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer
Shirley Ballas is a world-famous ballroom and Latin dancer. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is Shirley Ballas's boyfriend and who was her ex-husband? Here's everything you need to know about the Strictly judges including where she's from and her children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shirley Dallas joined the Strictly Come Dancing panel in 2017 as she replaced head judge Len Goodman.

With an incredible career as one of the most renowned and decorated professionals in the world, Shirley has more than earned her place on the panel and all the dancing opportunities that have come her way.

Away from the ballroom and latin dance floor, the mother of one has also had a busy romantic life with two ex-husbands and a former fiancé.

Here's everything you need to know about Shirley including where she's from, her height and her family life.

Shirley Ballas laughing in a red sequin dress
Shirley Ballas joined the Strictly judging panel in 2017. Picture: Getty

How old is Shirley Ballas and where is she from?

Born on September 6th, 1960, Shirley turned 64 years old in 2024.

She was raised in Wallasey, Cheshire with her brother and mother after her father left the family home when she was just two years old.

Her career has taken her across the globe and now, in her sixties, she owns a home in London after selling her property in LA.

How tall is Shirley Ballas?

Shirley is 5ft 3inches which is around 1.59m tall.

Who is Shirley Ballas's boyfriend?

Shirley and boyfriend Danny Taylor are still believed to be together despite her calling off her engagment in early 2024.

The couple got engaged in 2021 and first met in 2018 but she has since declared she will never get married again.

Talking on Alan Carr's Life's A Beach podcast, Shirley said: "Two marriages, an engagement, two long-term relationships later and I will not be getting married again. I’ve made the decision."

Shirley was previously married to ballroom star Sammy Stopford for four years who she married very young in 1980.

Following their separation in 1984, she then married dancer Corky Balls in 1985 who she stayed with for 22 years.

Shirley Ballas was previously engaged to boyfriend Danny Taylor
Shirley Ballas was previously engaged to boyfriend Danny Taylor. Picture: Shirley Ballas/Instagram

Does Shirley Ballas have any children?

Shirley is the proud mother of son Mark Dallas who she had with husband Corky.

Following in his parent's footsteps, Mark is professional dancer on US show Dancing With The Stars.

He made Shirley a grandmother in November 2023 with the arrival of his son Banksi.

What has Shirley Ballas achieved in her career?

Shirley has become one of the world's most recognisable ballroom and latin champions, choreographers, judge, teacher and more.

She has broken records and won countless competitions and by the age of 21, she had won almost everything she had competed in.

Shirley has also experimented with roles outside of the dance floor including being an author and charity ambassador.

Married at First Sight