Holly Willoughby net worth 2023: How much is the This Morning presenter worth?

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/ITV

As Holly Willoughby announces she's leaving This Morning for good, we reveal the TV star's staggering net worth.

Holly Willoughby shocked the nation in early October when she revealed on Instagram she was quitting This Morning.

The TV icon, 42, who presented the ITV show with Phillip Schofield for 14 years before his shock exit, explained she made the decision to step away for "me and my family" after police arrested a man who was conspiring to kidnap her.

With over a decade on the famous couch, the popular telly star amassed an incredible fan following and countless gigs hosting other hit series from Dancing On Ice to I'm A Celebrity – along with a staggering bank balance.

Now the mum-of-three has bowed out of her most lucrative hosting slot, we take a look at the former model's huge net worth in 2023.

Holly earns big bucks from Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Holly Willoughby is rumoured to be worth approximately £10million.

The ITV favourite, who is married to big shot TV producer Dan Baldwin,, has been racking up juicy pay cheques since she first began her showbiz career almost 30 years ago.

Aged just 14, she was spotted by model scouts after attending the Clothes Show Live in Birmingham, which led to a contract with UK agency Storm.

From that moment onwards, she began appearing on teen magazines from Mizz to Just Seventeen.

This catapulted her into the spotlight and in 2000, she bagged a small screen role on a CITV show called S Club TV, featuring pop band S Club 7.

Just four years later Holly was co-presenting her very first entertainment show, Ministry of Mayhem.

The mother-of-three owns a beautiful £3million mansion in West London. Picture: Instagram/@hollywilloughby

How much was she paid for hosting This Morning?

Towards the end of her This Morning career, Holly was reportedly being paid a whopping £1million a year for anchoring the ITV show.

Before Phillip Schofield dramatically left the couch in May 2023, the telly favourite was banking £730,000 annually from this single job, according to The Sun.

However, she hasn't always earned this much from This Morning as back in 2017 the mum-of-three was receiving almost a third less than her co-host, who was earning £600,000.

Once the imbalance emerged, Holly's £400,000 yearly wage was bumped up to put her on the same salary as Phillip's.

The poplar presenter, who lives in a luxury £3million West London pad with her family, also earned big bucks from multiple side gigs.

She reportedly made £150,000 per series of Celebrity Juice, £23,000 a day for her stint on I'm A Celebrity with Declan Donnelly and £200,000 for co-presenting Dancing On Ice.

Other shows including Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof have contributed to her healthy bank balance.

Holly earned most of her money presenting ITV"s This Morning. Picture: ITV

What brands does Holly Willoughby represent?

Holly rakes in cash from many other projects and has been the face of countless brands in the past.

She has worked as an ambassador for Marks and Spencer's, Garnier, Diet Coke, Dunelm and Oral B, among plenty more, often earning huge payouts for advertising campaigns.

The glamorous mum, who shares her three children – 14-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Belle and nine-year-old Chester – with husband Dan Baldwin, also banks money from her lifestyle platform Wylde Moon.

The star's venture, which launched in 2021, has huge earning potential according to PR expert Hayley Smith of Boxed Out PR.

When the wellness brand launched she predicted that Holly could earn around "£6-12million" within the year, explaining: "Her beauty regime, style and lifestyle are often topics of discussion, so it makes sense that she would want to share these (and cash in on them too)".

The telly icon enjoys luxury holidays with her family every year. Picture: Instagram/@hollywilloughby

Hayley added: "I don’t think that Wylde Woman will necessarily disrupt the $4trillion wellness market, but Holly will take a fair share of the profits.

"The company, combined with her celebrity persona and network, is set to be a success and I predict, based on other companies in the space, she’ll be taking around £6-12 million straight to the bank in the first year."

