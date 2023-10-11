Holly Willoughby net worth 2023: How much is the This Morning presenter worth?

11 October 2023, 11:46

Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career.
Holly Willoughby has racked up incredible wealth during her TV career. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/ITV

As Holly Willoughby announces she's leaving This Morning for good, we reveal the TV star's staggering net worth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby shocked the nation in early October when she revealed on Instagram she was quitting This Morning.

The TV icon, 42, who presented the ITV show with Phillip Schofield for 14 years before his shock exit, explained she made the decision to step away for "me and my family" after police arrested a man who was conspiring to kidnap her.

With over a decade on the famous couch, the popular telly star amassed an incredible fan following and countless gigs hosting other hit series from Dancing On Ice to I'm A Celebrity – along with a staggering bank balance.

Now the mum-of-three has bowed out of her most lucrative hosting slot, we take a look at the former model's huge net worth in 2023.

Holly earns big bucks from Dancing On Ice.
Holly earns big bucks from Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

What is Holly Willoughby's net worth?

Holly Willoughby is rumoured to be worth approximately £10million.

The ITV favourite, who is married to big shot TV producer Dan Baldwin,, has been racking up juicy pay cheques since she first began her showbiz career almost 30 years ago.

Aged just 14, she was spotted by model scouts after attending the Clothes Show Live in Birmingham, which led to a contract with UK agency Storm.

From that moment onwards, she began appearing on teen magazines from Mizz to Just Seventeen.

This catapulted her into the spotlight and in 2000, she bagged a small screen role on a CITV show called S Club TV, featuring pop band S Club 7.

Just four years later Holly was co-presenting her very first entertainment show, Ministry of Mayhem.

The mother-of-three owns a beautiful £3million mansion in West London.
The mother-of-three owns a beautiful £3million mansion in West London. Picture: Instagram/@hollywilloughby

How much was she paid for hosting This Morning?

Towards the end of her This Morning career, Holly was reportedly being paid a whopping £1million a year for anchoring the ITV show.

Before Phillip Schofield dramatically left the couch in May 2023, the telly favourite was banking £730,000 annually from this single job, according to The Sun.

However, she hasn't always earned this much from This Morning as back in 2017 the mum-of-three was receiving almost a third less than her co-host, who was earning £600,000.

Once the imbalance emerged, Holly's £400,000 yearly wage was bumped up to put her on the same salary as Phillip's.

The poplar presenter, who lives in a luxury £3million West London pad with her family, also earned big bucks from multiple side gigs.

She reportedly made £150,000 per series of Celebrity Juice, £23,000 a day for her stint on I'm A Celebrity with Declan Donnelly and £200,000 for co-presenting Dancing On Ice.

Other shows including Freeze The Fear with Wim Hof have contributed to her healthy bank balance.

Holly earned most of her money presenting ITV"s This Morning.
Holly earned most of her money presenting ITV"s This Morning. Picture: ITV

What brands does Holly Willoughby represent?

Holly rakes in cash from many other projects and has been the face of countless brands in the past.

She has worked as an ambassador for Marks and Spencer's, Garnier, Diet Coke, Dunelm and Oral B, among plenty more, often earning huge payouts for advertising campaigns.

The glamorous mum, who shares her three children – 14-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Belle and nine-year-old Chester – with husband Dan Baldwin, also banks money from her lifestyle platform Wylde Moon.

The star's venture, which launched in 2021, has huge earning potential according to PR expert Hayley Smith of Boxed Out PR.

When the wellness brand launched she predicted that Holly could earn around "£6-12million" within the year, explaining: "Her beauty regime, style and lifestyle are often topics of discussion, so it makes sense that she would want to share these (and cash in on them too)".

The telly icon enjoys luxury holidays with her family every year.
The telly icon enjoys luxury holidays with her family every year. Picture: Instagram/@hollywilloughby

Hayley added: "I don’t think that Wylde Woman will necessarily disrupt the $4trillion wellness market, but Holly will take a fair share of the profits.

"The company, combined with her celebrity persona and network, is set to be a success and I predict, based on other companies in the space, she’ll be taking around £6-12 million straight to the bank in the first year."

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Phillip Schofield has been lying low since his affair was exposed.

Where is Phillip Schofield now? What happened to the ex-This Morning star?

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Who will replace Holly Willoughby on This Morning? Latest odds revealed

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

Why has Holly Willoughby left This Morning?

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

This Morning air tribute to Holly Willoughby as she quits show

John Joe Slater's alleged model ex-girlfriend has been revealed.

Who is Married At First Sight's JJ Slater's ex-girlfriend? Victoria's Secret model revealed

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

Holly Willoughby quits This Morning after 14 years

My Mum Your Dad's Tolullah questioned ex Martin M on Instagram.

My Mum Your Dad's Tolullah confronts Martin M over 'brutal' end to romance

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Shona claims Brad's behaviour was worse off-camera

Married At First Sight's Shona says Brad's behaviour was worse off-camera

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Jonnie posted a series of photos of himself using a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

Jonnie Irwin updates fans on terminal cancer battle after trying new treatment

Celebrities

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

Married At First Sight: Who is Brad Skelly's new girlfriend Hollie Baldwin?

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott proudly brands his family 'blended' amid Sharon romance

My Mum Your Dad's Elliott proudly brands his family 'blended' amid Sharon romance

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon is back with a new kidswear range at Primark.

Stacey Solomon launches cosy Primark kidswear collection for autumn

Tasha and Paul are one of the couples on Married At First Sight

Married At First Sight: Are Tasha and Paul still together?

TV & Movies

Two sets of discounts kick in during October and November.

Disney reveals plans to make family trips more affordable

Lifestyle

Big Brother star Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates

Big Brother contestant Hallie comes out as transgender to fellow housemates

Here is a list of the best podcasts for 2023

Best Podcasts of 2023 so far

Lifestyle

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

October Top Picks: Everything we're trying and buying this month

Shopping

Are Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona still together?

Are Married At First Sight's Brad and Shona still together?

TV & Movies

Stacey celebrated her 34th birthday on the same day as two-year-old daughter Rose.

Stacey Solomon admits pelvic floor has 'taken a beating' after bouncy castle party

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson

Married At First Sight's Brad Skelly has a new girlfriend after splitting from Shona Manderson
Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed

Big Brother 2023: Full line-up of housemates revealed

Fans spotted a clue these two were still going strong.

Married At First Sight fans convinced Paul and Tasha are still together after seeing new picture

TV & Movies

Why was Brad Skelly kicked off Married At First Sight?

Why was Brad Skelly kicked off Married At First Sight?

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today? Latest amid kidnap plot

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today? Latest amid kidnap plot

Celebrities

ITV has released a first glimpse of the new Big Brother house.

Big Brother 2023: Inside house and garden as first look pictures released

TV & Movies

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest news as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

What happened to Holly Willoughby? Latest updates as kidnapping 'plot' is explained

Celebrities