Holly Willoughby defends Meghan Markle as she explains decision not to share photos of her children

Holly Willoughby has opened up about keeping her children off Instagram. Picture: ITV/CBS/Instagram

By Heart reporter

This Morning's Holly Willoughby revealed why she chooses to keep her kids out of the spotlight.

Holly Willoughby has said she ‘understands where Meghan Markle is coming from’ after the Duchess of Sussex defended her decision not to share photos of her family.

In an unseen clip from her interview with Oprah, Meghan spoke about being entitled to a ‘basic right to privacy’ after choosing to only posting a handful of pictures of eldest son Archie.

She compared her situation to a colleague at work noticing a photo of someone's child on their desk and then asking to see 'all the pictures' of their child.

Holly Willoughby spoke about her children's privacy on This Morning. Picture: ITV

The former Suits actress explained: "If you're at work and you have a photograph of your child on your desk, and your coworker says, 'Oh, my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?'

Read More: This Morning’s Phillip Schofield, 58, receives ‘painless’ first Covid vaccine

“You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'"

And while discussing Meghan’s comments on This Morning, Holly said she can understand where the Duchess is coming from.

“She’s right, isn’t she?” Holly said, explaining: “I choose not to put my children’s faces on Instagram, because I know once they’re out there, they’re for public consumption.”

40-year-old Holly is mum to Harry, 11, Belle, nine and six-year-old Chester, who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin.

But the couple never share full pictures of the kids on social media, choosing to keep their faces out of the spotlight.

Similarly, Meghan and Prince Harry rarely share photos of little Archie.

The couple revealed they want to distinguish between being able to share ‘parts of their lives’ with the public, while also choosing to keep some parts private.

Meghan said: "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it.’

“No one would want that. So it's about boundaries. And it's about respect."

Now Read: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her navy pleated skirt and matching jumper